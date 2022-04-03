• White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday would not confirm reports that she will soon take a TV job at MSNBC, saying she is focused on her job speaking for President Joe Biden. "I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans," Psaki said at her first briefing after covid-19 forced her into quarantine for a second time in March. Axios first reported Friday, citing a source close to the matter, that Psaki is in exclusive talks to join MSNBC after she leaves the White House around May. Multiple MSNBC representatives did not respond Friday to emailed requests for comment. Reports earlier this year said Psaki was being courted by MSNBC and CNN, where she provided on-air commentary before joining then-President-elect Biden's transition team. The Axios report Friday suggested that Psaki, 43, had narrowed her search. Psaki has been open about saying she would hold the job for at least a year before she started to think about moving on, often citing her young son and daughter as a reason. She expressed similar sentiment Friday. "At whatever time I leave the White House, I can promise you the first thing I'm going to do is sleep and spend time with my 3- and 6-year-olds, who are my most important audiences of all," Psaki said.

• Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced Friday that she was entering the race for her state's lone congressional seat. She will be joining a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates to fill the House seat left vacant by Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in Congress. Young died on March 18. The scramble among potential candidates to fill his unexpired term started almost immediately, and Friday was the deadline to file official paperwork. The Alaska Division of Elections had received submissions from 37 candidates by Friday afternoon. Palin said in a statement that she planned to honor Young's legacy, painting a picture of the nation in crisis while criticizing the "radical left," high gas prices, inflation and illegal immigration. Palin has suggested launching campaigns for elected office several times in the years since 2008, when Sen. John McCain named her as his running mate on the Republican presidential ticket. But after a long hiatus from political life, Palin hinted in recent weeks that she was more serious than she had been in the past about running for office again. In a recent appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Palin said, "There is a time and a season for everything."