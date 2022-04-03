New covid cases in all Arkansas counties hit single digits Saturday; 46 counties report no new cases

All 75 counties in Arkansas recorded fewer than 10 new covid-19 cases each on Saturday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Pulaski and Washington counties had the most new cases with eight each, Benton County had seven, 26 counties had fewer than five and the remaining 46 had no new cases, according to the data.

The state recorded 61 new cases Saturday, 60 fewer than a week earlier and the smallest reported increase for a Saturday since April 18, 2020, within the first month of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Arkansas has seen a total of 833,090 cases since March 2020.

The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases dropped from 91 to 82 on Saturday, a new low since May 2020.

Active, or currently infectious, cases fell by 18 Saturday to 1,110, another new low since May 2020. The number of active cases dropped by 317 in a week.

Arkansas hospitals continue to have fewer covid-19 patients to treat, with 109 on Saturday, one fewer than Friday and 13 fewer than March 26.

















The numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained the same Saturday as Friday, with 37 patients in intensive care for the third consecutive day and 21 patients on ventilators.

The Health Department recorded 14 new deaths from covid-19 Saturday, totaling 11,251 Arkansans who have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, demand for covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas has seen an uptick since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized second booster shots Tuesday for adults 50 and older, as well as people with compromised immune systems.

Saturday saw 3,680 new shots given, 1,347 more than Friday and 2,355 more than March 26. More than 10,000 shots were distributed in a week, including 2,426 booster shots, according to Health Department data.

The data shows 556,639 Arkansans have received booster shots, with 714 new ones recorded Saturday.

Among Arkansans 5 and older, 1,578,929 have received at least their first two shots, according to Health Department data.