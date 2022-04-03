Police beat: NLR man charged in apartment fire

NLR man charged in apartment fire

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who is charged with arson in connection with an apartment fire, according to an arrest report.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, a fire marshal informed police that it appeared a fire was intentionally set at an apartment on 400 N. Hemlock St. The apartment's resident told an officer that she saw Devante Cooney, 29, of North Little Rock running away from the residence as she approached and saw the fire, according to the report.

Police later located Cooney and arrested him in the 2300 block of East Broadway, not far from the location of the fire, the report said.

He faces a felony arson charge and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Felon said to take gun into gas station

A Little Rock man faces a felony gun charge after he entered a gas station near his hotel with a gun, a day after being arrested and accused of casing the store, according to an arrest report.

On Friday, a day after 25-year-old Quvonte Thompson was arrested for going into an Exxon gas station near 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive and asking a clerk where the cameras were placed, Thompson walked into the same gas station with a gun, the report said.

Thompson refused to buy anything and the clerk called police, who ended up arresting him around 7 p.m. at the America's Best Inn and Suites about 100 feet away from the gas station, the report said. Police said Thompson tried to hide the gun in another hotel room.

Thompson is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. The report notes that he had prior convictions of robbery and possession of firearms by a certain person.

Thompson is charged with possession of firearms by a certain person, a felony, and he did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate record on Saturday evening. It was not clear if he had been released on bail.