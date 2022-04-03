No. 10 Arkansas softball downs Ole Miss, evens series

Catcher Taylor Ellsworth went 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in four runs to lead No. 10 Arkansas to a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in SEC softball play in Oxford, Miss.

The Razorbacks (23-7, 5-3 SEC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, but Ole Miss (26-8, 4-4) rallied and had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.

Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff struck out Paige Smith to end the game and tag the Rebels with their first home loss this season in 15 games.

Haff (10-3) picked up the complete-game victory. The redshirt senior allowed 3 runs (all earned) on 7 hits over 7 innings. She struck out 10 and did not walk a batter, but did hit two.

Arkansas, which was shut out for just the second time this season on Friday, got the offense going early. Ellsworth and Linnie Malkin each contributed RBI-singles in the top of the first to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead against Ole Miss starter Catelyn Riley (5-2). She got the last four outs on Friday to earn the save.

Audrie LaValley added a solo homer -- her first of the season -- and Ellsworth crushed a three-run shot in the second to put Arkansas ahead 6-0.

Bre Roper's tw0-run home run off Haff in the fifth pulled Ole Miss within 6-3.

The deciding third game of the series is scheduled for today at 1 p.m. Central.