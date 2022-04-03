TENNIS

Swiatek rolls at Miami Open

Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women's No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion. Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek, who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women's rankings officially when the points are updated Monday, also completed the so-called Sunshine Double -- winning both Indian Wells and Miami. She's the fourth woman to do so, joining Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996). Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute slugfest that saw the opening game -- on Osaka's serve -- feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs claims Xfinity victory

Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR's Xfinity Series. Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek's Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds. Nemechek, who is not racing fulltime in the series and thus ineligible for the championship, was less-than-amused with the way the finish unfolded. Gibbs led 114 laps and has won seven times in 25 starts in the series. Chris Gayle of Little Rock is Gibbs' crew chief.

BASEBALL

Yankees trade for Trevino

The New York Yankees boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade Saturday. The 29-year-old Trevino hit .239 with 5 home runs and 30 RBI for Texas last season. He made 81 starts. In parts of four big league seasons, Trevino has batted .245 with 9 home runs and 55 RBI in 156 games. He was 4 for 16 in six spring training games this year. The Yankees traded Gary Sanchez, who made100 starts at catcher last year, to Minnesota last month in a deal that included Josh Donaldson. The trade also sent catcher Ben Rortvedt, who made his big league debut last year and hit .169 in 39 games, to New York.

GOLF

Kupcho up by six strokes

Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going Saturday in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship. Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on anther hot and sunny afternoon in the Coachella Valley for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70. Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppie's Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur. She watched the Augusta event before her late tee time Saturday.

Four tied at Texas Open

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday. Both Spaun, who shot 69, and Frittelli (70) finished with a share of the lead at 10-under 206. A final-hole bogey kept Scott Stallings out of the lead. He also shot 65 and was a shot back at 9-under. Matt Kuchar's bogey at 18 dropped him to 8-under after an even-par round.

Alker fires 62 in Biloxi

Steven Alker shot a tournament-record 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes after the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic. in Biloxi, Miss. Alker had an 11-under 133 total at Grand Bear Golf Club, the first-year venue after the previous 10 editions were played at Fallen Oak. The 50-year-old from New Zealand won the TimberTech Championship in November for his lone PGA Tour Champions victory.He broke the tournament record of 63 set by Fred Couples in 2012 and matched by Gene Sauers in 2017. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 69 on Saturday and is at 1-under 143. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 70 and is at even-par 144. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 73 and is at 3-over 147.

Anderson in front at Club Car

Mark Anderson turned in a 4-under 68 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship Saturday to take a one stroke lead. Anderson is at 15-under 201 after three rounds, one stroke better than Carl Yuan and Ryan Blaum at the Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course in Savannah, Ga. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria jumped up into a tie for seventh place after his 5-under 67 on Saturday. Echavarria is at 11-under 205 heading into today's final round.