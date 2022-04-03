100 years ago

April 3, 1922

• Cutting his way through the city jail with a smuggled hacksaw, Eden Sullivan, "man of mystery" captured near Mount Ida last week, after a gun battle with officers, made his escape, but was arrested soon after, near the Rock Island depot. Had he been able to give an account of himself, he would have gotten away, as he was not recognized until he returned to police headquarters as a suspect. This man is wanted in Oklahoma on felony charge, and was returned to that station early this morning.

50 years ago

April 3, 1972

MORRILTON -- Morrilton was placed under a curfew from 8:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. today because of racial tensions. Mayor T.H. Hickey said Sunday a disturbance broke out between white and black teenagers at a community dance Friday at the City Auditorium. "As a result, there was considerable tension and for security reasons, I decided as mayor to call a curfew," he said. Hickey said there had been no serious trouble and that he ordered the curfew to avoid any. He said that "as far as I know", there had been no trouble since the dance. Asked if authorities closed the dance, Hickey said that "the incident closed it down."

25 years ago

April 3, 1997

CALICO ROCK -- A woman tried to smuggle 2½ grams of marijuana into a state prison near here, prison system officials said Wednesday. Officials say they were tipped off that Brooke L. Hill, 24, of Rogers was going to bring marijuana for Brian J. White, 24, an inmate from Bentonville serving a 24-year prison sentence for terroristic threatening, sexual abuse and theft. When she entered the prison Sunday, officials say they found the marijuana in her purse. She was charged with bringing prohibited articles into a correctional facility. She was released Monday from the Baxter County jail on $5,000 bail.

10 years ago

April 3, 2012

CALICO ROCK -- The Calico Rock City Council will review its policy that bans video recording devices next Monday after the Arkansas attorney general's office said the state's Freedom of Information Act allows the cameras. Aldermen enacted the ban in January in the Izard County town of 1,500, saying a video camera and its operator were disruptive during meetings there. "We'll discuss this at our meeting Monday night," Calico Rock Mayor Ronnie Guthrie said. "We've never had trouble like this before," he said. Charles Francis, the co-publisher of the town's newspaper, The White River Current, taped the council's October and December meetings. During the December meeting, Alderman Lynna Stanley asked if Francis' camera was on. When she was told the camera was taping the proceeding, Stanley moved to adjourn, saying she felt the camera was disrupting the meeting. Francis put a replay of the October meeting on YouTube and linked that to his newspaper's website.