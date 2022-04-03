Business news in brief

Outpatient Lab opens in Benton County

The Benton County Ozarks Community Hospital Outpatient Lab celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting last week. The new lab, located at 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 3, in Bentonville, offers routine screenings and specialized diagnostic tests to individuals and businesses and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chamber announces awards winners

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2021 community awards last week at the 100th annual Celebration Banquet. GRO Catering was awarded the Small Business of the Year. The chamber also recognized the Rotary Club of Rogers with the Rogers-Lowell Spirit Award. This is an award for those who have given above and beyond to the community. The Rotary founded the Rogers Chamber of Commerce in 1922.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.