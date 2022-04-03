Pet of the Week

Cam He is a sweet baby boy! He has such a playful and sweet personality; he's basically just a floppy, happy, dopey sack of potatoes! He's super playful; he loves running up and down the fence and trading toys with the neighbor's dog. Cam can be a foster, with intent to adopt, until he is neutered. We will have him completely vetted, including his microchip; checks for rabies, worming and bordetella; and his puppy vaccines.

Cam and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Rescue. More information is available at www.ootwrescue.org/adoption.