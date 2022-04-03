Postponed ASO concert facing venue change





First, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra had to postpone its Jan. 29-30 Masterworks concert pairing, out of an abundance of caution due to the Omicron surge of covid-19, to April 30-May 1.

Now, the orchestra reports that Robinson Center Performance Hall won't be available for the rescheduled concerts. They'll instead take place at 7:30 p.m. April 30 and 3 p.m. May 1 at the Maumelle Performing Arts Center, 100 Victory Lane, Maumelle, where the orchestra performed during the 28 months that Robinson was under reconstruction (July 2014-November 2016).

"The weekend we booked is the only option we had to get the conductor [Andrew Crust] and guest soloist [violinist Shannon Lee] here together," explains ASO Marketing Director Brandon Dorris.

Lee will join the orchestra for Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "Violin Concerto" in D major. The program will also include the "Polovtsian Dances" from Alexander Borodin's opera "Prince Igor" and the "Symphony No. 9" in E-flat major by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Season subscribers and single ticket holders can identify their seating preference for the new venue; those who don't specify will be re-seated automatically. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.







