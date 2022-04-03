Prep Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Springdale Har-Ber 6, Sheridan 1

Har-Ber scored four times in the second inning, and Cooper Dossett added a two-run home run as the Wildcats defeated Sheridan in Saturday's nonconference action on Har-Ber's home field.

Kade Ratcliff had an RBI single to begin Har-Ber's scoring in the second, while Kaleb Kellar added a sacrifice fly and Ross Felder drove in another run with a double. Dossett then belted his home run in the sixth to give the Wildcats (12-4) a 6-0 cushion.

Five Har-Ber pitchers combined on a two-hitter to make the lead stand. Jeff Zachry, the third Wildcat pitcher, struck out three in his two innings of work.

Ratliff and Drue McClendedon each had two hits for Har-Ber, which resumes 6A-West Conference play Monday at rival Springdale.

Sheridan 13, Bentonville 11

Fischer Thompson's seventh-inning single drove in two runs and pushed Sheridan past Bentonville in Saturday's second game at Springdale Har-Ber.

Bentonville (11-5), which suffered its third straight loss, put the tying runs on base in the bottom of the seventh as Luke Crumpler and Jackson Hutchens drew walks, but the next three batters struck out to end the game.

The Tigers never led in the game as Sheridan scored six runs in the top of the second inning. Bentonville, however, scored five runs in the bottom of the second as Tony Woodie hit a solo home run and Crumpler clinched the outburst with a two-run blast.

The Tigers then tied the game at 11, thanks to a four-run sixth. Woodie and Hayden Nall each drew a bases-loaded walk, then Ethan Arnold had an RBI single before Carter Nye's sacrifice fly drove in the tying run.

Springdale 5, Greenwood 4

David Rodriguez raced home with the winning run as Bryson Scott's ground ball was misplayed in the bottom of the seventh inning and gave Springdale a win over Greenwood.

The Bulldogs (10-3) trailed 4-3 to start the bottom of the seventh, but Caleb Horsey was hit by a pitch and tied the game when he scored on a double by Kyle Langford, who was thrown out while trying to stretch it into a triple. Myron Erks then singled before Rodriguez entered the game as a courtesy runner.

Springdale then loaded the bases with walks to Andrew Lind and Hayden Peters, and that set the stage for Scott's ground ball and Greenwood's error to end the game.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, only to have Greenwood (4-10) tie the game with three runs in the fifth and take the lead when Samuel Forbus stole home as part of a double steal in the sixth.

Farmington 15, Russellville 1

Caden Elsik went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs as Farmington pounded Russellville during a nonconference game at Farmington.

Weston Sills added two hits and three RBIs, while Trey Hill also drove in three runs for the Cardinals (8-6-1), who exploded for five runs in the first and scored at least two runs in each inning. Each player in Farmington's lineup had at least one hit, including two for Chase Brown.

Brown was also the winning pitcher as he threw a four-hitter over four innings and struck out five before giving way to Sills.

Conway 2, FS Northside 0

Three Conway pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Wampus Cats defeated Northside at home in a 7A-Central game.

The Grizzlies (7-9) finished with three walks and a hit batter but couldn't muster any offense. Conway then scored a run in the first and added a solo tally in the fifth.

Jayden Dugger threw five innings for Northside and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over five innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Jett Frazier then pitched the final inning.

Rogers 12, Willard, Mo. 4

Ty Frakes blasted a grand slam to highlight a seven-run seventh as Rogers claimed a nonconference victory over Willard.

The Mounties held a slim 5-4 lead when Finley Bunch started the outburst with a two-run single after Noah Goodshield walked and Cooper Addison was hit by a pitch. Josh Lawing then brought home Bunch with a double, then Kade Seldomridge and Eli Marcotte drew walks to load the bases and set up Frakes, who hit his home run to left field.

Bunch finished with two hits for Rogers, which also took advantage of six walks and five Willard errors.

Alma 6, Lavaca 2

Branson Brogan had three hits and drove in a run to lead Alma to a nonconference win at home over Lavaca.

Lavaca took a 1-0 lead on Hunter Francis' home run in the first, but Alma tied it on Tyson Shepherd's RBI double in the third. The Airedales then used consecutive bases-loaded walks to Derek Hatcher and Camden Curd in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead before Brogan's RBI single started a three-run fifth.

Chandler O'Kelly worked five innings and picked up the win as he allowed just four hits and struck out three.

PREP SOFTBALL

Benton 8, Bentonville 1

The Lady Panthers took advantage of 5 Bentonville errors and rolled to a big win Saturday in a nonconference game at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The two teams were scheduled to complete in the Rumble on the River in Van Buren, but that tournament was canceled because of wet fields. So Benton, Greenwood and Bentonville played a three-team event Saturday.

Benton scored four runs in the first inning and that was plenty as Elana Scott and Alyssa Houston dominated in the circle, allowing a combined 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.

Riley Gilmore belted a pair of doubles for the Lady Panthers and Shelby Samples also smacked a pair of doubles with 3 RBIs.

Ryann Sanders and Kasey Wood each had doubles for the Lady Tigers.

Bentonville 5, Greenwood 4

The Lady Tigers held off a Greenwood rally to earn a one-run win Saturday.

Bentonville (9-1) led 5-1 before the Lady Bulldogs struck for two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh before the Lady Tigers closed it out.

Sara Watson was 2-for-2 for Bentonville and Sydney Rhuda also had two hits.

For Greenwood, Macey Cutsinger, Maddison Cartwright and Brianna Taylor all had 2 hits and Paige Pugh drove in 2 runs.

Rogers Heritge 9, FS Southside 0

Anna Lee had a huge day at the plate for the Lady War Eagles in a shutout win against Southside in 6A-West action.

Lee homered, belted a pair of doubles and drove in 4 runs for Heritage (9-6, 3-0). Isabelle Ulepich, Kelsey Camp, Natalee McCarty and Gracie McGarrah all had doubles in the win.

Elle Riendeau earned the complete game win, scattering 6 hits.

Bentonville West 9, Springdale Har-Ber 5

The Lady Wolverines snapped a two-game tailspin by taking advantage of 10 Har-Ber errors.

West (9-2, 3-1) managed just 5 hits, but capitalized on the Har-Ber mistakes for the win. Caroline Wilhelm tripled and drove in 2 runs for West. Stephanie Crittenden, Maddie Axe and Ciera Cravens all added doubles for the Lady Wolverines.

Shae Acosta and Kylie Lynch Burris each homered for the Lady Wildcats (2-6, 1-2). Acosta was 4-for-4 on the day. Madison Pratt was 2-for-3.

Bentonville 12, Fayetteville 0

Ryann Sanders pitched a no-hitter to lead the unbeaten Lady Tigers to a 6A-West win Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed.

Sanders struck out 10 and issued one walk to earn the run-rule win.

Bentonville (7-0, 4-0) got big plate production from Kasey Wood, who was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples. Sara Watson also tripled, and Sydney Rhuda was 2-for-3 and drove in 4 runs.

Rogers 16, Springdale 1

Ella Beeman drove in 4 runs to lead the Lady Mounties to a run-rule win Thursday.

Rogers (7-1, 4-0) collected 15 hits on the day. Kylee Ward was 3-for-4 with a home run and triple, and Ava Johnson was 2-for-3 with a homer and a double. In all, the Lady Mounties bashed 10 extra-base hits.

Kadence Janney earned the win in the circle, allowing 3 hits with 9 strikeouts.

Lauren Christy was 2-for-2 for the Lady Bulldogs (2-8, 0-4) and Lauren Taylor added a double.

Elkins 18-11, Bergman 0-0

The Lady Elks completed a doubleheader sweep, earning a pair of shutout victories in 3A-1 action Thursday.

In the opener, Audrey Thiry pitched a 1-hitter and struck out 6 in an 18-0 win.

Emma White homered and drove in 5 runs, and Sadie Lewis was 3-for-3 with a triple and 5 RBIs. Alyssa Sisemore drove in 3 runs for Elkins.

In the nightcap, Lewis also allowed just 1 hit and struck out 10 in an 11-0 win.

Sisemore belted a pair of doubles for Elkins and Lewis doubled and tripled to go along with 3 RBIs. Lillianne Wages and Kaylynn Wood each drove in 2 runs for the Lady Elks.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 7, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Kate Carter scored three goals to lead West to a shutout win over Har-Ber.

Tianna Jones and Anna Averi Presley added two goals apiece for West. Cierra Flynn, Bridgett McSpadden, Whitney Carrigan, and Jordan Hartline contributed assists for the Lady Wolverines.

BOYS

Fayetteville 2, Bentonville 0

Skyler Marley and Chrispe Mumbere scored goals in each half to lead Fayetteville past Bentonville.

Marley scored on a header following a free kick from near midfield by Graham Witte. Mumbere put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 on a pass from Forest Pledger with seven minutes left in the match.

Fayetteville will play at Springdale Tuesday in a showdown of the top two teams in the 6A-West.

PREP TRACK

Bulldog Relays

at Fayetteville Ramay Junior High

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 172; 2. Fayetteville 137; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 84.5; 4. Rogers Heritage 70; 5. Bryant 67; 6. Mountain Home 65; 7. Fort Smith Southside 42.5; 8. Pea Ridge 28; 9. Bentonville West 9; 10. Greenland 6; 11. West Fork 5; 12. De Queen 3; 13. Rogers 1.

100 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 10.80; 2. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 10.88; 3. Eli Estes, Bentonville, 11.32; 4. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 11.37; 5. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge, 11.50; 6. Lucas Beyer, Har-Ber, 11.58; 7. Javeon Sheppard, Fayetteville, 11.59; 8. Chris Collier-Surly, Bentonville, 11.62.

200 1. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 22.84; 2. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 23.21; 3. Eli Estes, Bentonville, 23.35; 4. Marcus McCoy, Fayetteville, 23.39; 5. Chase Stone, Bentonville, 23.49; 6. Derek Bradley, Heritage, 23.53; 7. Daizure Hale, Bryant, 23.63; 8. Anthony Hicks, Fayetteville, 23.88.

400 1. Ethan McCarthy, Bentonville, 51.21; 2. Anderson Hodges, Mountain Home, 51.96; 3. Dylan Witcher, Bryant, 52.04; 4. Eric Cordero Barroso, Har-Ber, 52.61; 5. Dhakivion Seals, Fayetteville, 52.65; 6. Wyatt Santone-Engeldow, Bentonville, 52.77; 7. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 52.90; 8. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 53.15.

800 1. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 1:54.25 (meet record; previous mark 1:56.32 by Ethan Carney, Springdale Har-Ber, 2019): 2. Sam Boyer, Heritage, 1:55.63; 3. James Eslick, Har-Ber, 1:59.12; 4. Simon Pisciotta, Bentonville, 1:59.35; 5. Bryson Hodges, Mountain Home, 1:59.79; 6. Oskar Minick, Heritage, 2:00.11; 7. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 2:00.23; 8. Sam Herring, Bryant, 2:01.05.

1,600 1. James Eslick, Har-Ber, 4:25.41; 2. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 4:25.95; 3. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 4:26.12; 4. Isaac Teague, FS Southside, 4:27.66; 5. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 4:27.82; 6. James American Horse, Bentonville, 4:31.78; 7. Oz Brewer, Fayetteville, 4:34.52; 8. Wyatt Manus, Bentonville, 4:35.07.

3,200 1. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 9:28.96 (meet record; previous mark 9:32.76 by Reuben Reina, Springdale Har-Ber, 2020); 2. Brandon Avila Giron, Bryant, 10:00.73; 3. Thomas Henry, Bentonville, 10:07.05; 4. Isaac Teague, FS Southside, 10:07.73; 5. Ian Saffran, Bentonville, 10:15.80; 6. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 10:20.29; 7. Aidan McDaniel, Bentonville, 10:29.32; 8. Caleb Morris, Bentonville West, 10:29.68.

110 HURDLES 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 14.40; 2. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 15.06; 3. Brody Patterson, Mountain Home, 15.32; 4. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.61; 5. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 16.10; 6. Drake Fowler, Bryant, 16.72; 7. Antwuan Dove, Rogers Heritage, 16.79; 8. Adrian Bzdel, Mountain Home, 17.02.

300 HURDLES 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 38.80; 2. Brody Patterson, Mountain Home, 40.35; 3. Jaxon Taylor, Fayetteville, 41.37; 4. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 42.48; 5. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 42.52; 6. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 42.93; 7. Walker Ferguson, Bentonville, 43.54; 8. Drake Fowler, Bryant, 43.62.

4x100 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Chris Collier-Surly, Eli Estes, CJ Brown, Carson Tucker), 43.10; 2. Bryant, 44.02; 3. Har-Ber, 44.17; 4. Heritage, 44.58; 5. Pea Ridge, 45.04; 6. Bentonville West, 46.17; 7. FS Southside, 52.57.

4x200 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Josh Ficklin, Eli Estes, CJ Brown, Carson Tucker), 1:30.58; 2. Har-Ber, 1:32.56; 3. Heritage, 1:35.30; 4. Mountain Home, 1:37.45; 5. Fayetteville B, 1:37.68; 6. Bentonville West, 1:39.88; 7. Greenland, 1:45.64.

4x400 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Wyatt Santone-Engeldow, Jason Gilmore, Chase Stone, Ethan McCarthy), 3:29.02; 2. Mountain Home, 3:30.26; 3. Fayetteville, 3:33.14; 4. Har-Ber, 3:33.96; 5. Pea Ridge, 3:34.35; 6. Heritage, 3:40.43; 7. Bentonville West, 3:43.74; 8. Bryant, 3:45.39.

4x800 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Luke Bingham, Carter Harris, Samuel Blake, Mason Simpson) 8:42.66; 2. Har-Ber, 8:46.38; 3. Pea Ridge, 8:48.30; 4. Heritage, 9:01.71.

DISCUS 1. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 152-6; 2. Kaman Johnson, Bentonville, 136-1; 3. John Parkinson, FS Southside, 121-10; 4. Joey Burton, Bentonville, 119-0; 5. Luke Welcher, Fayetteville, 116-8; 6. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 116-6; 7. Sam York, FS Southside, 110-7; 8. Alex Pizzimenti, Mountain Home, 109-11.

HIGH JUMP 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-10 (tied meet record set by Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 2021); 2. Ian McChristian, Heritage, 6-0; 3. Nasir Vinson, Bryant, 6-0; 4. Drake Fowler, Bryant, 6-0; 5. (tie) Xavier Carroll, Heritage; Levi Utchman, Mountain Home, and Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 5-10; 8. (tie) Cameron Hardnett, FS Southside, and Logan Frenzel, Har-Ber, 5-10.

LONG JUMP 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 22-3.25; 2. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 21-6.75; 3. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 21-6.75; 4. Aaron Hall, FS Southside, 21-4; 5. John Kwo, FS Southside, 20-8.5; 6. Micheal Ferus, Har-Ber, 20-4.75; 7. Micah Hill, Heritage, 20-4; 8. JJ Lockett, Heritage, 20-3.

POLE VAULT 1. Caleb Neil, Pea Ridge, 13-6; 2. Michael Davis, Mountain Home, 13-6; 3. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-6; 4. Ethan Chaplain, Bentonville, 13-6; 5. Connor Vogt, Bentonville, 13-0; 6. Blake Drake, Heritage, 12-6; 7. Zack Harrell, Bentonville, 12-0; 8. Dylan Bealey, Rogers, 12-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 51-10.25; 2. Cooper Anderson, FS Southside, 46-0; 3. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 45-3.25; 4. Kaman Johnson, Bentonville, 43-7; 5. Max Meredith, Greenland, 42-8.25; 6. Dmitri Lloyd, FS Southside, 41-11.75; 7. John Parkinson, FS Southside, 40-11; 8. Robert Dover, Mountain Home, 40-9.5.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. JJ Lockett, Heritage, 43-8; 2. Micah Hill, Heritage, 41-7.25; 3. Preston Stevens, Har-Ber, 41-7.25; 4. Drake Fowler, Bryant, 39-10.75; 5. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 39-5.25; 6. Manuel David, Bentonville, 39-5; 7. Robert Dover, Mountain Home, 39-2.5; 8. Joshua Luster, Bryant, 39-1.5.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Fayetteville 196; 2. Bentonville 190; 3. Bryant 73.5; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 45; 5. Pea Ridge 30.5; 6. Ozark 30; 7. LISA Academy North 35; 8. Bentonville West 19; 9. Fort Smith Southside 18.5; 10. Mountain Home 18; 11. Greenland 12; 12. West Fork 6; 13. De Queen 4; 14. Rogers Heritage 3.5; 15. Haas Hall-Fayetteville 1.

100 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 12.56; 2. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 12.58, 3. Kneila Watson, LISA North, 12.67; 4. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 12.78; 5. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 12.79; 6. Parris Atkins, Bryant, 12.82; 7. Nyla Watson, LISA North, 12.83; 8. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 12.87.

200 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 26.06; 2. Kneila Watson, LISA North, 26.42; 3. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 26.70; 4. Nyla Watson, LISA North, 26.86; 5. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 26.91; 6. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 27.09; 7. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 27.15; 8. Zoe Wilson, Bryant, 27.35.

400 1. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 59.26; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 1:00.12; 3. Zoe Wilson, Bryant, 1:00.74; 4. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 1:01.09; 5. Kneila Watson, LISA North, 1:01.13; 6. Hadley Newell, Bentonville, 1:01.31; 7. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 1:02.01; 8. Brilynn Findley, Bryant, 1:02.58.

800 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 2:22.19; 2. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:24.04; 3. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:26.51; 4. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:27.92; 5. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 2:28.87; 6. Jordan Ritenburg, Mountain Home, 2:32.77; 7. Rylee Patterson, Mountain Home, 2:35.16; 8. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 2:36.31.

1,600 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 5:08.18; 2. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 5:17.53; 3. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 5:19.44; 4. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 5:20.74; 5. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 5:20.81; 6. McKenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 5:21.00; 7. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5:26.12; 8. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 5:35.79.

3,200 1. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 12:01.46; 2. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 12:12.14; 3. Katie Eggleston, Bentonville, 12:14.24; 4. Shelby Fischer, Bentonville West, 12:43.29; 5. Aidan Fisher, Bryant, 12:53.07; 6. Julia Minton, Fayetteville, 12:53.21; 7. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 12:59.69; 8. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 13:04.36.

100 HURDLES 1. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 15.10; 2. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 15.23; 3. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15.46; 4. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.46; 5. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.65; 6. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 15.89; 7. Laurel Chafin, Mountain Home, 17.04; 8. Brylee Bradford, Bryant, 17.30.

300 HURDLES 1. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 45.64; 2. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 46.64; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 46.86; 4. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 47.89; 5. Belle Lindsey, De Queen, 48.13; 6. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 48.44; 7. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 49.01; 8. Brylee Bradford, Bryant, 49.81.

4x100 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Bianca Anderson, Gressa Hoyord, Lola Sommer, Emelia Thurston), 49.43; 2. Bryant, 50.17; 3. Fayetteville, 50.58; 4. Pea Ridge, 53.20; 5. Greenland, 57.07.

4X200 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Lola Sommer, Emelia Thurston, Gressa Hoyord, Allison Fernstrom) 1:44.69 (meet record; previous mark 1:47.62 by Fayetteville, 2021); 2. Fayetteville, 1:46.01; 3. Fayetteville B, 1:52.50; 4. Pea Ridge, 1:55.20; 5. Greenland, 1:56.52; 6. West Fork, 2:03.94.

4x400 RELAY 1. Bryant (Brilynn Findley, Lauren Lain, Brylee Bradford, Parris Atkins) 4:11.48; 2. Bentonville, 4:11.56; 3. Fayetteville, 4:24.70; 4. Mountain Home, 4:33.34; 5. Pea Ridge, 4:40.17; 6. Greenland, 5:09.76.

4x800 RELAY 1. Fayetteville (Presley Penson, Ryann Coan, Kayli Fitzhugh, Madison Williams), 10:13.38; 2. Bentonville, 10:21.23; 3. Bryant, 11:01.32.

DISCUS 1. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 120-11; 2. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 111-7; 3. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 105-8; 4. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 104-11; 5. Cayden Jones, Mountain Home, 103-5; 6. Dallice White, Pea Ridge, 103-3; 7. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 90-9; 8. Holly Johnson, Bentonville West, 89-1.

HIGH JUMP 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 5-2; 2. Toree Tiffee, FS Southside, 5-1; 3. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5-1; 4. (tie) Laci Gartside, Har-Ber; Maggy Grandstaff, FS Southside; Lainey Bivin, Har-Ber, and Brylee Bradford, Bryant, 4-10; 8. Parris Atkins, Bryant, 4-10.

LONG JUMP 1. Parris Atkins, Bryant, 17-11.5; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 17-2.25; 3. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville, 17-1.5; 4. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 17-0.25; 5. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16-9.25; 6. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 16-9.25; 7. Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville, 16-6.75; 8. Jordan Benford, Har-Ber, 16-5.5.

POLE VAULT 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 12-2; 2. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-0; 3. Jessica Rolen, Bryant, 9-0; 4. Norah Basket, Bentonville, 8-6; 5. (tie) Allie King, Pea Ridge, and Lily Glenn, Heritage, 8-0; 7. Ella Plummer, Fayetteville, 8-0; 8. Mazzy Hatch, Har-Ber, 8-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 35-9.25; 2. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 35-5.75; 3. Dallice White, Pea Ridge, 34-11.5; 4. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 34-10; 5. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 33-4.75; 6. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 32-1; 7. Cayden Jones, Mountain Home, 30-10.25; 8. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 30-3.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 37-7 (meet record; previous mark 37-5 by Adrianna Kitchen, Fayetteville, 2018); 2. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 36-7.5; 3. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 35-6.25; 4. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 35-4.25; 5. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 35-2.75; 6. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 35-0; 7. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 34-8; 8. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 34-7.25.