Real estate transactions

Chenal Pines Retirement Community, LLC, to WSL-Chenal Pines, LLC, P Tract 75, Chenal Valley Unrecorded, $35,299,000.

Anchor Realty Investments, LLC, to Delray Enterprises FB, LLC, 13924 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L4, Candlewood Commercial, $4,500,000.

Tulip Farms, Inc. to Dolgencorp, LLC, Pt Section 29-2N-10W, $2,436,870.

Samuel R Baxter; Lisa R Baxter to Ashley L Gill; The Club Road House Trust, Ls4-7 B1, Country Club Heights, $1,318,500.

Aaron D Salisbury; Cynthia L Salisbury to Kailashben Patel, L49R, Osage Hills, $905,000.

Peter M Price; Judit Megyesi; Peter M Price, And Judit Megyesi, Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to Abby Renee Nolder McColgan, 20 Overlook Circle, Little Rock. L130, Overlook Park, $795,000.

James Lawhon to 10800 Sardis Road, LLC, Ls1-8 B38, & Ls1 & 10-12 B39, Mabelvale, $750,000.

Smart Development, LLC, to Emily Williams; Benjamin D Williams, 6500 Westover Drive, Little Rock. L92, Westover Hills, $695,000.

David H Williams to David M Graf; Manal Graf; Big Bend Operations II, LLC, 31 Palisade Drive, Little Rock. Lot Q B1, East Palisades; Lots P & O B2, East Palisades, $685,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC, to Anthony Nguyen, 6704 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L56, Cammack Woods, $635,000.

Mark A Conine; Dawn L Conine to Jacob James McDaniels; Amanda Rae McDaniels, 624 Edswood Road, Little Rock. L2, Hagan 2nd, $619,000.

Carolyn Ann Church; Beresford L Church, Jr. to Kellie D Wall; Stephen R Wall, 10008 Panther Mountain Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE 17-3N-13W, $590,000.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC, to Satya Narayana Patro; Sapa Sailaja, 11 Tupelo Court, Little Rock. L26, Village At Ison Creek Phase 2B, $590,000.

Eugene S Smith, III; Pamela T Smith; The Smith Joint Revocable Trust to James E Brabston, III; Martha M Brabston, L10 B15, Woodlands Edge, $581,000.

Donna Petersen to Denis Sheridan, 5 Weatherstone Point, Little Rock. L16 B17, Woodlands Edge, $578,000.

Nabholz Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to DOAW Holdings, LLC, 3100 West 68th St, Little Rock. Tract M, Little Rock Industrial District, $560,000.

Paul Page Dwellings, LLC, to MacArthur Place, LLC, 1001 McMath Ave, Little Rock. Ls11-12, Masonic, $525,000.

Srinivasa Rao Kaza to Venu Chittemsetty; Jyothi Chittemsetty, 18 Longwell Loop, Little Rock. L9 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $510,000.

J Waymond Wade; Kissmedge Wade to Christopher Kearney; Karina Kearney, 96 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1672, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $507,000.

Paula Smith Bramlett; Kathy Reese Lamb; 3SK Family Trust to Blue CK, Pike Road, LLC L9R B5, Holt's Industrial, $475,000.

Cox Construction Group, LLC, to Asif Charania 12 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L6 B2, Fletcher Valley, $470,000.

Jigen Majmudar to Kazi Naoroze; Shashataw Logno, 132 Holland Lane, Little Rock. L28, Madison Valley, $455,000.

Kenneth M Rogers to Justin Lareau; Mallory Lareau, 215 Chalamont Lane, Little Rock. L19 B74, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Bace Properties, LLC, to Keisha Properties, LLC, 3513 Hollmore Lane, Sherwood. Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $450,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Erret, LLC, 1920 John Barrow Road, Little Rock. L1, Vale Health, $432,500.

Richard K Bogusky; Lin Zhang Bogusky to Jeremy Shockey; Lisa Shockey; Shockey Living Trust, 3224 Rock Springs Drive, Sherwood. L11 B3, Creekside, $425,000.

Sharon Martindale; Sharon W Dickerson to Charles L Wallace; Charles L Wallace, Revocable Trust, Pt SW SE 31-4N-14W, $425,000.

Blue Line Design + Build, LLC, to Zane Gregory Isaacson, Jr.; Kristi Lynn Isaacson, 2209 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L7 B18, Stonehill Phase VII, $407,810.

Ben Davis; Diane Davis to Humkind Properties, LLC, Ls8R-1 & 8R-2, Central Arkansas I-440 Business Park, $400,000.

Sylvia P Ambrogio to Willie William Lloyd, Jr; Marque Alyson Lloyd, 160 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L362, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $383,000.

Ramo Development, LLC, to HPA III Acquisitions 1, LLC L15 B7, Wildwood Place, $382,900.

Robert H Holman to Jessica R Nix; Jacob Paul Nix, 21 Golden Eagle Drive, Paron. L77, Eagle Ridge Estates, $380,000.

Yuanfeng Wu-Yang; Junshuang Yang to Biren Shah; Shilpa Shah, 34 Highlander Drive, Little Rock. L41, Stonecreek Village, $370,000.

Margarette "Marge" Priscilla Beard Johnson; Jere And Marge Johnson, Living Trust to Ronald W Wilson, 26216 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW 31-2N-14W, $353,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC, to Raul M Guevara Flores, 17108 Willow Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L99, Bent Tree Estates, $350,000.

Clota M Wilson; Remmel C Wilson(dec'd) to Richard Fish; Lola Fishm Ls6-7 B1, Oakwood Place, $350,000.

Tony Wang; Sarah Wang to Joseph Yancey; Amara Yancey, 13806 Abinger Court, Little Rock. L86, Hillsborough Phase II-B $350,000.

Deere Construction, LLC, to Jeffrey D Reiman; Kimberly L Reiman, 9832 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L31, Millers Glen Phase 6, $349,900.

Jill Brannon to Ricara Properties, LLC L4, Bella Rosa Place, $345,000.

Michael Lynn Boles; Nichole J Boles to Errol Andre Johnson; Loretta Bailey Johnson, 214 Antler Way Drive, Sherwood. L76, Turtle Creek Phase 2, $345,000.

Robbie Earls; Gayla R Earls to Michael Cornel McCaa; Chyrel Jean McCaa, L55 B22, Maumelle Valley Estates, $342,000.

Cherie Shell to Deidrenne Ashcraft, 14901 Chambery Drive, Little Rock. L717, St Charles, $325,000.

Welcome Home Enterprises, Inc. to Rocktown Holdings, LLC Ls2-3 B4, Garland, $324,900.

Gary R Dickens; Lisa R Dickens to Sheila Rae Buie, 884 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L39, Miller Heights Phase 5, $317,025.

Joseph William Yancey; Amara Yancey to Ben Spillyards, 2214 Westport Loop, Little Rock. L67, Garrett Glen Phase II, $317,000.

Jeffery R Cox; Donna N Cox to Tracy McKnight; Lisa McKnight, 123 Breckenridge Lane, Maumelle. L12 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates, $315,000.

Michael W Crosson; Doris Kay Crossin to H Wayne Harness; Linda M Harness, 118 Bouriese Circle, Maumelle. L1046, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $310,000.

Deere Construction, LLC, to Wendy Kay Moore, 9840 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L32, Millers Glen Phase 6, $310,000.

GRV Investments, LLC, to Michael David Perttunen, 805 Ouachita Place, Little Rock. L376, Briarwood, $301,000.

Gary R Dickens; Lisa R Dickens to James A Reynolds; Mary Amber Reynolds, 803 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L31, Millers Glen Phase 5, $296,241.

Randall R Eschbacher; Richard F Eschbacher Revocable Trust to Brent Fairchild; Amanda Fairchild, 3 Canyon Court, North Little Rock. L12 B31, Lakewood $289,900.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC, to Candace Lewis; Rhemero Lewis, 13821 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L308, Ashley Downs Phase I, $283,720.

Billy C Furgerson; Cynthia R Furgerson to Colton J Perkins, 1604 Alberta Drive, Little Rock. L102, Leawood Manor 2nd, $280,000.

Micah D Lands to Bradford E Stolesen; Kristin Stolesen, 305 Dooley Road, North Little Rock. L13 B104, Park Hill NLR, $277,500.

Daniel J Hopkins; Haley Hopkins to Randall Cowan, L19 B1, Villages At New Bedford Phase 2, $275,000.

Christopher Alan Price; Kimberly Ogden Re Price to Karen J Quigley; Joseph E Quigley, 149 Obsidian Drive, Sherwood. L43 B4, Stonehill Phase II, $275,000.

Royal Concepts Custom Homes, Inc to Kenneth E Payne, Jr; Jean E Taylor-Payne, 5409 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L12, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $270,172.

David James Haas; Michele Augusta Haas to Mindy L Wilmans, 14 Birchwood Circle, Little Rock. L120, Birchwood, $265,000.

Nathan Cooper Looney to Annie C Norris; Alan Ray Norris; Norris Family Revocable Trust, 1908 N Hughes St, Little Rock. Lot B, Casey's Replat, $263,000.

Damon Borchert; Heather Borchert to Ryan J Brooks; Ana Lucia Brooks, 4301 Sam Peck Road, Little Rock. L379, Pleasant View Phase VI-D, $256,000.

Bradlee C Coen; Amanda L Corn to David Adam Melonja, Jr; Christina Luisa Melonja, 1808 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L214, Base Meadows Phase 1-A, $255,000.

Scott Griffin; Virginia A Griffin to Steven LaRue; Cristina D LaRue, 2017 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L195, Base Meadows Phase 2, $254,000.

Leonard L Thompson, Jr; Wendy Thompson to Jerry Boston, 13105 Archer Lane, Little Rock. L14R, Shadow Ridge 3rd, $250,000.

Bradford Gaines to Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC, 1709 N Pierce St, Little Rock. L8 B22, Mountain Park, $250,000.

Kenneth Muhammad; Kenny Muhammad; Michelle Muhammad to Kimberly Thompson, L344, Trammel Estates Phase III, $247,000.

Staci L Thurman to Tina Talbert; Kirstine Talbert, L20 B9, Cedar Ridge, $246,000.

William C Hugh; Sara Johnston Hugh to Eddie Levern Malvin; Channing Chuan Brea Smith, 11 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L18, Courtside Place, $245,000.

Shelly Dugger to Lillie Marie Peterson; Aaron Christian M Whitt, 9916 Echo Valley Court, Little Rock. L29, Echo Valley 1st, $242,000.

Capitol Properties Of Arkansas, LLC to Mary Kathryn Lemaster; Forrest Addison Roberts, 321 N Park St, Little Rock. L4 B1, Virginia Heights, $242,000.

HAT Properties, LLC, to David Lewis Griswell; Susan A Griswell, 14 Idlewood Place, Maumelle. L42, Leisurewood, $240,000.

Helen Willis; Vincent Willis to Dawonna Prayor, 1216 Windsor Court, Jacksonville. L12 Jamestown Phase 2, $240,000.

Hakeen L Edwards-Roberts; Daneisha Edwards-Roberts to Aaron Smith; Shanece Herron, 2225 Bearskin Drive, Sherwood. L22, Austin Lakes, $235,000.

Kristsen B Thomsen to Megan Misenheimer; Garrett Misenheimer, 16400 Colonel Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 Section 13-1N-14W, $235,000.

Christopher Halbrook; Jessica Halbrook to Tamara L Hickman, 11420 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock. L189, Sandpiper Phase II, $235,000.

Invest America, LLC, to Arise Real Estate, LLC, 300 N Bailey, Jacksonville. L1 B8, Jones; L12 B1, Simpson, $234,800.

Sharon Renee Clevenger; Estate Of Eugene Harrison(dec'd) to Billy C Williams; Laura A Williams, 35921 Highway 300, Bigelow. Pt NE 5-3N-15W, $230,000.

Nash Development, LLC, to Lagerald Clay, 14700 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L7 B5, Sandpiper West, $230,000.

Bank Of America, NA to Stacey Arnold, 29219 Bandy's Ridge Drive, Little Rock. Pt SW SE 15-2N-15W, $228,000.

Marianne Lotito to Claudia Moskova, 2120 Lloyd Court, Little Rock. L18, Bodeman's Replat- Worthen, $225,000.

Michele Lee to Carolyn Gwen Sylva, 1017 S Claremont Ave, Sherwood. L1, Sherwood Acres Phase 5, $224,900.

Megan Kempker; Austin Kempker to Harshad Shrigopal Ladha, 11915 Shady Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L82, Sandpiper Creek, $221,000.

Andrew David Bedinghaus to Marcie S Jackson, 10805 Misty Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L4 B2, Windridge, $216,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Erik Swanson, L8, Bellevue Phase IV, $216,000.

William Thomas; Randy Thomas to Larry Wayne Townsend; Linda Townsend, 39 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. L141, Lindenwood, $215,000.

M & E Investment, LLC, to Ajai La'shea Evans, 10001 Warren Drive, Little Rock. L37, Woodfield, $213,200.

Jake A Brighter; Kayla Brighter to Raymond M Moreno, 11632 Rocky Point Court, Sherwood. L29 B1, Woodruff Creek, $210,500.

Diana Wilson; Estate Of Albert Carter Hardage(dec'd) to Brittany Nichols, 1412 Center St, Little Rock. L10 B193, Original City Of Little Rock, $210,000.

Estate Of Timothy Ray Lewis(dec'd); Daniel L Nunley to Mikes D McDonnell, 20720 River View Court, Roland. L3, Maumelle Vista, $210,000.

BRTT, LLC, to Arkansas Blue Bear, LLC, L2, Frank Daley, $209,500.

BRTT, LLC, to Arkansas Blue Bear, LLC, L1, Frank Daley, $209,500.

Heather Tipton-Hinton to Boston Ledbetter, 806 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock. L10 B3, Cedar Ridge, $208,000.

RLA Investments, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP L8, Bellevue Phase IV, $206,000.

Irene M Wassell; The Wwassell Family Trust to Anne Turner White, 2213 Crestwood Road, North Little Rock. L8 B29, Lakewood, $205,000.

Thomas G Schneider; Sara K Glazer; Sara K Schneider to Om Namah Shivaya AR, LLC, 8210 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L21-R, Leatrice Replat No.1- Sheraton Park, $205,000.

James R Abson; Joann Abson to Ivory Jackson, Jr; Mary Jackson, 1508 Northwick Court, Little Rock. L38, North Gate Section B, $203,000.

Edward J Abasolo; Hong Bo Li to Megan Lewis, 1016 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L332, Walnut Valley 2nd, $201,000.

Kimberly D Willis; Marquis Deshun Willis to Betty J Forbes, 7 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock. L159, Walnut Valley, $200,000.

Kenneth L Roberts; Karen W Roberts to Nicholas Gaither 11621 W Stoney Point Ct, Little Rock. L361, Pleasantree 1st $199,000.

Bonnie S Jenkins; Jo Ann Vatvha; Vera V Trussell(dec'd) to Jeffrey Ryan Carder; Marie A Carder, 4709 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L46 B25, Lakewood, $197,500.

Luciano V Pereira; Lucilene N Pereira to Ashley Bates; Margie A Scott, 4801 N Locust St, North Little Rock. L19 B67, Park Hill NLR, $195,000.

Dayna R Wagester; Dayna R Linkous to Randall Gilbert, L397, Briarwood, $190,500.

John Birdsong; Belinda Birdsong to Jacob Russell, 10717 Nuthatch Drive, Sherwood. L121, Cardinal Valley, $190,000.

John E Horton; Tamara Renee Horton; Priscilla R Barnes; Manuel Barnes; Charlotte C Fredeen; Douglas Fredeen; Clora C Horton Fortson to Shelby Pualani Sturdivant, L13 B6, Pikeview, $188,000.

Christopher B Martin to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 10708 Stoneridge Drive, Sherwood. L38 B3, Windridge, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Tapankumar Bhavsar; Janki N Bhavsar, L45, Oakhaven Phase I, $185,000.

Properties We Buy, LLC to Julia RaChel Holloway Garrett; Roger Dale Garrett, 4001 Atwood Road, Little Rock. L12, Marline, $179,900.

Debra W Holland; Williams Holland Family Trust to Shanikia K Williams, 26 Bellemeade Drive, Little Rock. Ls5-6 B10, Hamilton & Brack, $179,900.

Kevin Henard; Sandra Henard; Corren Harvey Watson; Donna Dean Watson; Donna Dean Watson Revocable Trust; Corry Harvey Watson; Corren Harvey Watson Revocable Trust to Thomas Tomsik; Mary Tomsik, 7113 W Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt NE NW 33-4N-11W (Tract 6, Plantation Acres Unrecorded), $179,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Mauri Noelle Chambers; Ephraim Amos, 19 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale. L109 B1, Parks At Mann Road, $177,065.

Gail G McKenzie to Andrea Bruce, 912 Schriner Court, North Little Rock. L27 B7, Pike View, $175,500.

Kris Oetzmann; Tristen Davis to Christopher Lowe; Jordan L Broadwell, 12913 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock. L371, Faulkner Crossing Phase, 7 $175,500.

Abdallah Abdellatif to Terkessa Stone, L3 B9, Oxford Valley, $175,000.

Rick C Gunther; Heather R Gunther to Jennifer Stearns, 1702 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L101, Point West 3rd Phase I, $175,000.

Ainslee E Sikole to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 5 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L21 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $175,000.

Darlene Lowman; Darlene B Lowman Irrevocable Trust to Kiran Chari; Nilekha Navnath Patil, 105 Oak Ridge Cove, Maumelle. L8, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $170,000.

Billie Feryle Smith; E L Heffley; Ramona Carrol Heffley; E L And Ramona Carrol Heffley Revocable Trust to Jessica Arminda Perez, L215, Pecan Lake, $170,000.

Hunter Edwards; Sarah Edwards to Justin L Hollingsworth, 7903 Mustang Dr, Sherwood. L10 B5, Western Acres, $167,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC, to Victor J White; Laura White, L17 B116, Chenal Valley- Orle Neighborhood Phase 2, $167,000.

Angela Gober; Angela Jones to Diana Sue Flanders, 808 Anemone Drive, North Little Rock. L231, Faulkner Crossing Phase 4, $166,000.

Wonda S Bohannon to Theresa James, 11006 Warren Drive, Little Rock. L192, Yorkwood Phase IV, $163,000.

Edward W Brown; Helen Juanita Brown to Donald Bailey; Rebecca Kay Bailey, 101 Silverbrook Drive, Sherwood. L1 B4, Sherwood North, $160,000.

Tim Wylie; Mary Corene Wylie to Byron Johnson; Lucinda Cotton, 16 Cedaridge Drive, Jacksonville. L36, Cedaridge, $159,900.

Pedro Rodriguez, III. to Dustin Goss, 3221 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood. L27, Miracle Heights Phase II, $159,000.

Katena Berkley; Katena N Withers to Daviaunna Mitchell, 1208 Pinnacle Drive, Jacksonville. L44, Parkview $157,000.

Ajai L Evans to Imani Wright, 10910 King Arthurs Court, Little Rock. L160, Yorkwood Phase III, $155,000.

Janice Walker; Michael Steven Walker to Terry Miller, 3100 Home Adkins Blvd, Jacksonville. L45, Clover Ridge Tract A Phase I, $155,000.

Jeremy H Palmer; Jordan Palmer to Karthikeyan Somasundaram, 27 Leprechaun Lane, Alexander. L13, Irish Spring Estates Phase I, $152,900.

William Young to Katie Sasher, 51 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. Unit 51 Bldg 11, Reservoir Heights HPR, $151,500.

Paron Properties, LLC, to MacArthur Properties, LLC, 3 Kierre Drive, North Little Rock. Pt N/2 SW 11-2N-12W, $150,000.

RRL, LLC, to 65X, LLC, 705 S Oak St, Little Rock. L2 B5, Heisman, $150,000.