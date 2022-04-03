Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Mrs. Beans in the seventh

BEST BET Justin Speight in the first

LONG SHOT Macho Ronnie in the ninth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-13 (7.7%)

MEET 156-469 (33.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

JUSTIN SPEIGHT**** has been contesting the pace in stronger maiden allowance races, and he is training well for his return from a layoff. Moreover, he seemingly drew into an unusually soft field. SMOKEYMOUNTAINRAIN contested the pace before tiring inside the final furlong last month, and he recorded a solid work for new trainer Aidan Green. PIKACHU rallied to fourth at a higher level in his debut, but two subsequent races have been a tad disappointing.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Justin SpeightSantanaBrennan5-2

2 SmokeymountainrainGonzalezGreen3-1

7 PikachuQuinonezMilligan4-1

4 Elusive FreudAliceaVillafranco7-2

3 Lead OffMedellinDiodoro9-2

6 Wildcat HagridJordanLitfin15-1

1 Good Bye CharlieHiraldoMilligan10-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ALEX'S STRIKE** is a three-time local winner who won for a $16,000 claiming price in January, and the strong finisher is racing for high percentage trainer Rene Amescua for the first time. HONORARY DEGREE defeated $12,500 conditioned claiming rivals only two races back, and he was overmatched in his most recent race. DR. FORMAN is a two-time winner at the meeting, including the three-length win at today's claiming price Jan. 23.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Alex's StrikeGonzalezAmescua5-2

8 Honorary DegreeCohenDiodoro3-1

3 Dr. FormanVazquezDiodoro7-2

7 Capture the GloryArrietaSchultz9-2

6 Pull My ChainCanchariCangemi9-2

2 OlsonMedellinHaran12-1

4 Seek N JusticeBaileyLitfin20-1

1 Smart TimeWalesHornsby15-1

3 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

AIDANIKE** pressed an honest pace and held on gamely in defeating $20,000 maiden claimers, and she was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. DARLING JOANNA has not raced since August, but she fired fresh last winter and her recent workouts are encouraging. DIXIE PENNY broke her maiden with today's rider aboard, and she figures near the early lead from the start.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 AidanikeRosarioAsmussen2-1

5 Darling JoannaHarrCates7-2

4 Dixie PennyCabreraSmith5-1

7 Fully AwareGutierrezHolthus9-2

2 Little Bird FlashLopezPuhl8-1

6 IcywilburnyehJohnsonRiecken10-1

1 Little BurritoHiraldoMoysey4-1

4 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

RATTRAPANTE** set a fast pace and kept on running in a five-length maiden victory, and she has found a field with little opposing speed. FLASHY BIZ has rallied from far back in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and Diodoro is battling for leading trainer honors. FORTUNA ADIUVAT was forwardly placed in a second-place route finish at this condition, and she has better speed than she has shown of late.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 RattrapanteBaileyHollendorfer3-1

7 Flashy BizCohenDiodoro5-2

6 Fortuna AdiuvatContrerasLukas4-1

1 Wicked StreetArrietaBaltas8-1

8 Life of SaturdaysGerouxHawley5-1

5 Miss RitaQuinonezWitt8-1

2 Italian TwinJordanRosin12-1

4 Very SpicyHarrFires15-1

5 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

EASTSIDE COOL*** was disqualified for lugging in after defeating allowance rivals by three lengths, and the consistent front-runner is dropping in class and drew inside. JAY VEE BEE raced close to the pace in a clear second-place finish March 18, and his ability to rate will suit him well in this speedier field. FRA MAURO finished well in a second-place finish sprinting seven furlongs at Houston, and he is dropping out of an allowance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Eastside CoolRosarioAsmussen9-5

5 Jay Vee BeeGerouxVan Berg3-1

2 Fra MauroVazquezAsmussen5-1

7 Summer in MalibuBaileyVance4-1

4 Uncle Mo's CatFrancoDuncan10-1

6 Mr. ThunderstruckGonzalezVon Hemel10-1

3 Chisholm TrailHiraldoHawley8-1

6 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

STORMIN HONGKONG*** has finished a close second in back-to-back races for the leading trainer, while easily earning the fastest Beyer figures in this field. REPLETE raced wide in an improved third-place finish, and he represents a stable winning at a high rate over the past month. CARL G has been overmatched in four races at the meeting, but winning connections have him spotted to contend in this $10,000 claimer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Stormin HongkongRosarioAsmussen9-5

2 RepleteGutierrezBroberg3-1

4 Carl GVazquezMcKnight4-1

6 Trappe ValleyHiraldoHawley12-1

3 Riverboat GamblerCourtMorse6-1

5 PraetorianLopezHewitt8-1

8 Lover BoyCabreraVance10-1

1 Jack's AdvantageBaileyHaran15-1

7 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MRS. BEANS**** was a winner only two races back at this same condition, and he finished fourth in the $150k Nodouble last month, despite losing all chance when ducking in sharply at the start. BIG SUCCESS broke his maiden sprinting in January, and he had less than an ideal trip in a recent third-place route effort. TOPF ROAD RULES scored a front-running maiden route victory just two races back, and he was scratched Saturday in favor of today's sprint race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Mrs. BeansCabreraGarcia3-1

5 Big SuccessVazquezPrather9-2

6 Topf Road RulesSantanaPeitz9-2

2 Dinner At CrumpiesArrietaHornsby7-2

7 Leo Del ReoBaileyJacquot20-1

3 C.C. HarborRosarioCates6-1

8 Buddy ReauxContrerasDixon10-1

10 Smokin BootsCourtPetalino15-1

4 The BusWalesHornsby10-1

9 Reef's DestinyHarrCline20-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MACHO RONNIE** showed good early speed before tiring late in an encouraging third-place debut, and typical second-out improvement should make him difficult to catch. SKYPED rallied to fourth in a key maiden sprint March 11, and he is having blinkers removed. ALLO ENRY crossed the wire just in front of the top selection two races back, and he is moving up in class after two straight runner-up finishes.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Macho RonnieCanchariMcBride6-1

8 SkypedHarrNelson9-2

2 Allo EnrySantanaDeville7-2

5 Traffic ControlQuinonezCangemi3-1

9 Aux ArcsWalesWitt10-1

1 LochmoorMedellinRiecken8-1

3 MalintentHiraldoStuart6-1

4 More Than HamazingCourtJackson12-1

6 BillhillPereiraPrather15-1

10 Secret SurvivorBaileyAshauer20-1