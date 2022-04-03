Rick Lee’s Temperance Hill Stakes analysis

Rick Lee's analysis
8 The Temperence Hill. Purse $150,000, 11/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up
LONE ROCK*** has won three of his four races at marathon distances, including two Grade II's. STRONG TIDE defeated allowance rivals by 10-widening lengths at this marathon distance, and he is a vastly improved runner as a 5-year-old. GOALIE was close to the lead before pouring it on in a nine-length marathon win here last month, and his running style will provide him every opportunity to win if good enough.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
1 Lone RockVazquezDiodoro9-5
4 Strong TideFrancoLauer2-1
5 GoalieCohenDiodoro6-1
2 Last SamuraiCourtStewart7-2
6 WarbirdGerouxMcCarthy10-1
3 TenfoldRosarioAsmussen5-1