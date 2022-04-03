Rick Lee’s Temperance Hill Stakes analysis

Rick Lee's analysis

8 The Temperence Hill. Purse $150,000, 11/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up

LONE ROCK*** has won three of his four races at marathon distances, including two Grade II's. STRONG TIDE defeated allowance rivals by 10-widening lengths at this marathon distance, and he is a vastly improved runner as a 5-year-old. GOALIE was close to the lead before pouring it on in a nine-length marathon win here last month, and his running style will provide him every opportunity to win if good enough.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Lone RockVazquezDiodoro9-5

4 Strong TideFrancoLauer2-1

5 GoalieCohenDiodoro6-1

2 Last SamuraiCourtStewart7-2

6 WarbirdGerouxMcCarthy10-1

3 TenfoldRosarioAsmussen5-1