RIVER VALLEY REPORT: FS Southside rides spring break momentum

The Fort Smith Southside Mavericks rode their momentum from spring break into a 6A-West sweep.

Southside recorded its first conference series sweep over Bentonville since 2009 with a 4-3 win on Monday at Forsgren Field and a 7-4 win on Tuesday at Bentonville.

"The boys were talking that it had been a while since that had happened," Southside coach Dale Harpenau said. "They're aware of that."

On Monday, Braxton Waller began the home half of the seventh inning by drilling the pitcher with a line drive single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ty Jones and scored on David Sorg's scorching liner for the win.

"As a coach, those are the types of things you look for that if they keep working and playing hard then they find a way to win late," Harpenau said. "We feel good about where we're at right now."

Sorg went six strong innings, allowing two earned runs, walking one and fanning four before Ben Chastain earned the win with a scoreless top of the seventh inning.

Tuesday, Sorg drove in three runs with a double and a triple while also stealing a base. Waller knocked in a pair. Jones and Zeb Allen also had triples in the win.

Jones earned the win with six strong innings, allowing six hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts. He threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

"They were good wins for our program," Harpenau said. "I'm proud of the boys. They've put in a lot of time and effort. It's good to see that their hard work is paying off for them."

Kent Carlisle suffered an injury in Tuesday's win, though, and will be out two to three weeks. In Alabama, Luke Wyatt suffered an injury in the outfield and will also be out an undetermined time.

"Other kids are going to have to step up for us," Harpenau said. "We've got a couple of injuries that we're dealing with."

Southside was off the remainder of the week after the conference sweep.

Southside has its usual conference home-and-away series, beginning on Monday at Fayetteville before hosting Fayetteville on Tuesday. The Mavericks play Northside at Hunt's Park on Thursday and travel to Alma on Friday.

"This little break has been good for us," Harpenau said. "It's been a busy couple of weeks with spring break being gone and playing, and coming back and having two emotional wins. We look forward to the weekend, and we'll get after it again on Monday."

VAN BUREN

Pointers Push On

Van Buren starting pitcher Devin Gattis and his Pointers didn't give it a second notice after they squandered a five-run lead against Greenwood on Monday, rallying for a 10-7 win.

"No panic," Gattis said. "I knew we were hitting the ball well, we just had to find holes. The wind was keeping a lot of things up. There's nothing we can do about that really. We found gaps eventually and a way to get runs."

Van Buren scored four runs in the first inning on six walks and an error, and only a diving catch by Greenwood centerfielder Austin Mitchell on a sinking liner off the bat of speedy Malachi Henry prevented it from being a gigantic inning.

"The first inning we got four without getting a hit," Weatherford said. "We also hit two line drives, one at them. The one that ended the inning is maybe an inside-the-parker if that centerfielder doesn't make that catch, at least three runs. We felt like we hit the balls at them. Some of it was unfortunate breaks, but we found a way to win the game."

Greenwood battled back and tied the game in the home half of the fifth inning.

"Things weren't going good for us for a while, but Pointers push on," Gattis said. "We do what we have to do to get the win. That's all we care about at the end of the day is to get the win."

Van Buren scored three runs in the fourth, but Mitchell's two-run homer had Greenwood within, 8-7, after six innings.

"Just sticking in there and battling," Gattis said. "I knew they would come out here and hit the ball. I'm just glad we got the win."

Gattis earned the win with six innings of work before giving way to Eli Gilreath, who pitched the final inning and then earned the victory in the second game with a complete-game, five-strikeout performance in a 7-3 win.

Gilreath needed just 78 pitches to go the distance, allowing four hits and no earned runs to move to 4-1 on the season.

GREENWOOD

Brewer slated for surgery

Senior two-sport standout Luke Brewer is slated for surgery after breaking his fibula in the first game of Tuesday's 5A-West doubleheader against Van Buren.

"He will make a full recovery, but he will be out six months," Greenwood coach Chad Mercado said. "We were unsure how many bones were broken."

Brewer drew a base on balls to lead off the third inning and stole second base, where he hit the bag and suffered the injury. He was taken from the field by stretcher to an ambulance.

Brewer batted in the middle of Greenwood's lineup and played outfield.

"From a team standpoint, we'll get the next guy in there," Mercado said. "We will have guys that get out there and compete for the position. He hit anywhere pretty routinely from the two- to the five-hole."

Brewer had a great four games in Gulf Shores, Ala., over spring break. Brewer was 7-for-15, scoring four runs and knocking in six runs. He had a grand slam in the tournament opener against Normal, Il., Community.

For the football Bulldogs, Brewer was one of the top receivers in the state last season. He led Greenwood with 69 receptions for 921 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. On the 2020 state championship team, Brewer caught 60 passes for 921 yards and a team-high 13 scores.

VAN BUREN

No Rumble on the River

The Van Buren Lady Pointers are learning the strategy of doubleheaders.

"We learned how to play doubleheaders last year," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "I've never coached in them and the kids have never played in them. It's just a whole different deal; play a game and 20 minutes later play another game. I know they do during the summer, but I'm talking seven innings of good competition, high school softball. It's a learning process."

Van Buren swept just two doubleheaders last year over Russellville and Siloam Springs.

Tuesday, the Lady Pointers earned their first one this year with 6-4 and 3-2 wins at Greenwood.

As members of the 6A-West, the Lady Pointers played single games in a double round robin.

"Since we had so many starters back, it was good to go through that with a young team," Williams said. "Now, they understand. We've taken the approach of winning the 4:30 game and putting all of our eggs in one basket. If we win, let's get greedy and try to win both."

Tuesday's doubleheader started out great for Van Buren, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Greenwood answered with three runs, though, off Van Buren starter Emberlin Caldwell.

"I thought our pitcher's off and we've got 14 more innings of this," Williams said. " I thought it was going to be a long night, but she settled down."

Caldwell was brilliant the rest of the night, allowing just one more run the opener and then just two runs in the nightcap.

"She pitched more effectively, and I called better pitches," Williams said. "We got on the same page as far as how we could attack their hitters."

The bad news for the Lady Pointers, though, is they were forced to cancel the annual Rumble on the River softball tournament held at the Field of Dreams complex on the Arkansas River. The grounds crew tried in vain on Thursday to salvage the tournament, which was scheduled to start on Friday, but the two inches of rain left the field a muddy mess. Near freezing temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday nights compounded the pour conditions.

"It's disappointing," Williams said. "There's a lot of preparatory work that goes into it, and the teams have a lot of preparation in it."

The tournament was stacked with top teams and individual talent. The tournament was to include 16 teams with four pools of four teams each and then a bracket format.

PARIS

Leading the 3A-4

The Eagles started the important part of the 3A-4 conference play with a 14-1 win over Charleston on Tuesday.

The 3A-4 is actually split into a North and a South division with teams playing the opposite division once before spring break before playing two games against teams in the same division. Only the games in the same division count for seedings in the 3A-4 district tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted by Cedarville.

"Last year, we were seeded one in our side," Paris coach Josh Hart said. "We'll play conference games on Tuesday and Friday." Paris is matched with Cedarville, Charleston and Hackett in the 3A-4 North.

Waldron, Cossatot River, Booneville and Danville is in the 3A-4 South.

Tuesday, Cooper Haley gave up a hit and a run in earning the win in five innings.

Konnor Edwards drove in four runs on two hits. Nate Henderson and Jude Simmons also had two hits for Paris, which ended the game early with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and then a scoreless fifth.