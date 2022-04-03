RUNNING: Beckett, Taylor claim Bentonville Half wins

Run Bentonville Half Marathon

Bentonville

Saturday

Half Marathon Results

Male

Runner;Age;Hometown;Time

Cameron Beckett;31;Little Rock;1:09:15.9

Thomas Graham;24;Bentonville;1:14:07.0

Dougie Coffed;36;Bentonville;1:16:05.7

Tanner Emerson;16;Fayetteville;1:16:56.3

Martin Brierley-Rutter;39;Woking, Surrey (England);1:18:55.7

Dan Uskert;44;Bentonville;1:21:44.3

Blake Hazelwood;36;Centerton;1:21:56.5

Grant Skelton;37;Bentonville;1:22:08.4

Casey Higgins;39;Cave Springs;1:22:54.8

Brandon Gardner;39;Bentonville;1:23:12.5

Female

Megan Taylor;25;Cave Springs;1:18:06.2

Erin Kunst;30;Grand Rapids, Mich.;1:22:03.8

Alison Rush;39;Bentonville;1:23:54.4

Carrie Birth-Davis;40;Fayetteville;1:25:29.8

Paige Combs;28;Rogers;1:27:29.8

Kelsea Zermeno-Geschwentner;28;Van Buren;1:27:31.9

Mia Loafman;16;Rogers;1:28:08.8

Ashley O’Reilly;37;Bentonville;1:29:43.2

Katrin Clubine;44;Bentonville;1:31:28.6

Sam Gower-Jackson;38;Bentonville;1:32:22.7

BENTONVILLE -- The 12th Annual Run Bentonville Half Marathon saw 1,474 participants complete the 13.1-mile loop, beginning and ending on the city's downtown square Saturday.

The course, which winds through residential neighborhoods, city parks, trail systems and Walton Boulevard, was lined with supporters cheering contestants on to the finish line. The race culminated in a packed finish line watch party.

Cameron Beckett, 31, of Little Rock, finished with a 5-minute, 17-second per mile pace en route to winning the overall race title. He clocked in at 1 hour, 9 minutes, nearly five minutes faster than the next closest racer.

"It was a beautiful morning, it was clear, and was really just a perfect day for running," Beckett said of the conditions. "People had warned me that the hills were really bad, so I wasn't expecting to do as well as I did. But the hills ended up being OK for me, and though they were challenging, I got lucky that they didn't quite burn me out."

It was Beckett's first time competing in the Bentonville race. He was impressed with the detail put into the event.

"They do an amazing job," he said. "With all of the vendors and the atmosphere, it's a really cool setting. There was a lot of really cool aid stations with fun people and music, and honestly hearing them cheering in the distance just kind of keeps you going and trucking along. Even the police officer that was the escort was really cool too. He just kept talking to me, motivating me along the way.

It's a really good race and I'm for sure going to come back in the future."

Winning the female division and placing fourth overall was Megan Taylor, 24, of Cave Springs. She completed the course in 1 hour, 18 minutes. Taylor is no stranger to the Northwest Arkansas running scene, winning the 2021 Hogeye Marathon in Springdale.

Both Beckett and Taylor run competitively with the Arkansas Track Club, a United States Track and Field Association member. The club helps individuals train at the highest levels in track, cross country and Mountain Ultra Trail, splitting runners into youth, elite, and open/masters teams.

Mike Rush, founder and owner of Rush Running, has helped organize the half marathon since its first year.

"This is just the best community event we have in Northwest Arkansas by far," he said. "The support, volunteers, all the people who put it together- it just all comes together on this day. This is one of the, if not the best, run race we've got in Arkansas."

Rush waited at the finish life, decked in a red suit with devil horns and a pitchfork, cheering each runner across the mat. The outfit was an ode to the most difficult portion of the race, which happens during the final-mile stretch.

"I may have had something to do with the design of the course," he said with a grin. "The Crystal Bridges hill that everyone just 'loves,' I put big cardboard cutouts of me in a devil outfit there. Then here I am at the end of the race in a devil outfit. Everybody has to run from the devil."

Male and female runners ranged in age from 9-to-80, the first half marathon for many. Racers received a shirt reading "I Conquered the Hill" on the back upon completion.

Rush said watching participants cross the finish line after pushing through exhaustion made all effort put into race organization worth it.

"Most of these people it's their first half marathon, which is just huge," Rush said. "This is life changing for a lot of folks. To be here cheering them on across the finish line, it's so special. To see how emotional many of them are, it's just really special."

The event also included a 5K and relay race. Full results are available at race-wizard.com.