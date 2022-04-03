Tax plan, Mr. Biden

Laurence Peter is probably best known for his Peter Principle theory. But he also came up with this beaut: "Build a better mousetrap, and the government will build a better mousetrap tax." Boy, does that still apply.

The current president of the United States laid out his budget plan this past week. It's a $5.8 trillion horse-choker of a spreadsheet. With something for everybody. Even conservatives. It contains the largest-ever level of military spending. It helps (helps?) that hundreds of millions would be earmarked for our friends pushing against the Russians in Europe.

(We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the 4 percent spending increase for the military doesn't keep up with this new inflation. But who's counting?)

But when it comes to the federal government, before one can talk "spend," one must first start with "tax." The budget calls for higher taxes, too. And you knew it would.

Which brings us to the same old refrain that Democrats in Washington don't seem to be able to get: The government takes in plenty of money already. The problem is that federal politicians keep spending more than comes in, and increasingly put money on the national credit card.

Oh, sure, the current administration would tell you that it forecasts a drop of nearly 50 percent in the U.S. deficit this fiscal year. But that's only because we're coming off of covid, and all the federal spending that went to keep people in their jobs and homes. Cutting back on deficit spending the year after so much deficit spending isn't much to gloat about.

According to the Democrat-Gazette's March 11 story (thank you, wire desk) receipts were up more than 25 percent in the year-to-date federal accounting. In the first five months of the fiscal year, the feds collected $1.8 trillion.

The nation is on pace to take in more than $4 trillion this year. If the government would just go back to 2019--the first year before covid really hit--the nation could be on its way to breaking even, and maybe even putting money down on that credit card. Instead, government keeps spending more than it rakes in, even when it rakes in $4 trillion-plus. So of course the president's budget would be $5.8 trillion.

Not for nothing, but in 2019 the federal budget was $4.4 trillion. Why can't we go back three short years--for spending at least--and get our fiscal house in order?

Not to worry, the administration says: It's going to tax "the rich" to, well, not make ends meet, but to get the ends a trillion or so closer to meeting.

Once again, money coming in isn't the issue. But the administration has its own culture wars to play. So it says it wants Congress to pass a minimum tax on billionaires. But it doesn't just apply to billionaires.

Thanks to The Wall Street Journal for pointing out: "It's a new tax on Americans with $100 million or more in assets whose effective tax rate in any year is less than 20 percent of their income. But these taxpayers already pay a 23.8 percent tax rate on capital gains and 37 percent on ordinary income. The average tax rate for the top 1 percent of taxpayers in 2019 was 25.6 percent."

But calling it a billionaire tax in the papers makes it easier to sell. False claims often make things easier to sell.

We would point out some numbers that we copied for safe keeping recently. Because something told us this budget was coming. Even if Bernie Sanders would say it's not big enough yet.

The numbers of interest: The top 1 percent of earners in this country pay 39 percent of federal income taxes already. The top 5 percent already pay almost 60 percent. If they actually paid their "fair share" that burden would be much lower. Or have we defined "fair" differently along with so many other words and phrases that have lost their real meaning?

This budget plan is more like a tax plan. Here's hoping there are still a few centrist Democrats in the Senate that could trim it down to only obese. Like $4.4 trillion. Which would make Washington seem responsible. For once.