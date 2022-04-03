Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen’s body found in Ouachita River

by CAMDEN NEWS | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Authorities have recovered the body of a 17-year-old male who was reported missing in the Ouachita River on Sunday.

The body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning around the area where the teen was last seen, said Camden Police Department public information officer Dana Wetherbee.

Agencies had been working since Sunday to recover the body, including the Camden police and fire departments and the Ouachita County sheriff's office.

The victim's identity has been withheld at the request of the family, authorities said.

Print Headline: Teen’s body found in Ouachita River

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT