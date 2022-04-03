Teens’ lesson features dissection of pig heart

Dr. Rashaeda Brimley performed a virtual interactive heart dissection during a meeting for the Future Medical Professionals Program Club Scrub, a program of the Ivy Center for Education.

The monthly Zoom meeting for middle and high school students was held in March and featured Brimley, a first-year family medicine resident with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central.

Brimley discussed the heart and the flow of blood while dissecting a pig heart, according to a news release.

The first activity for the group was for students to do some brief exercises by jumping up and down and learning how to check their pulse by placing two fingers between the bone and the tendon of the radial artery. The doctor then discussed and referenced parts of the pig heart.

Students were engaged and asked questions about her presentation. Ivy Center participant Danielle Scarborough won the cash app challenge for answering questions correctly.

Brimley concluded the presentation by encouraging students to consider careers in medicine.

"The scholars were very well mannered, paid attention to every detail of the dissection, as witnessed on the Zoom platform, and asked excellent questions," she said. "The engagement from asking questions to responding to questions was a very refreshing encounter."

"It was truly a privilege to speak to such an intelligent and wonderful group of young scholars and I am excited about their futures in medicine," Brimley said.

A native of Williston, S.C., she now resides in Pine Bluff. She is married and has a daughter.

The Ivy Center in partnership with UAMS South Central formed the Future Medical Professionals Program Club Scrub in 2016 and continues to encourage students in grades seven through 12 to pursue health care careers.

Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central recruiter, serves as the Club Scrub coach and workshop facilitator. The program is made possible in part by grants from the Arkansas Blue and You Foundation, the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, and donations from the Ryland Family Charitable Foundation and the Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Details: Mattie Collins, kencol1@msn.com, or follow the Ivy Center on Facebook and Instagram.