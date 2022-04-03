Texas cornerback to visit Hogs

Shortly after being hired at the University of Arkansas, cornerbacks coach Dominque Bowman reached out to ESPN 4-star cornerback Braxton Myers and has been able to get him to agree to visit the Hogs

"He hit me up and said I need to get down there," Myers said. "So I'm going back down there April 15 and 16 for the spring game."

Myers, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Coppell, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU, Washington, Ole Miss and others.

He and Bowman were able to develop a nice relationship fairly quickly while staying in contact on a daily basis.

"Always asking me how I am," Myers said of Bowman. "Every single day he'll text me. He always says once I get up to Arkansas, I'm going to want to commit there. We'll see how that goes. His energy and his personality, I guess he's a really good guy to be around. Having conversations with him is fun because it's more than like football. We always joke around and things like that."

Bowman's confidence has rubbed off on Myers.

"It's his confidence as a DB coach," Myers said. "The way he talks makes you so confident in him. He tells me he's the best DB coach in the country and once I come up there and see him coach the guys, I'll really see."

ESPN also rates Myers he No. 14 cornerback and No. 117 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

As a junior, Myers had 38 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, an interception, 9 pass breakups while forcing a fumble and being a 6-6A unanimous first-team all-district selection. He recorded 32 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and recovered a fumble as a sophomore at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, while a second-team all-state selection. He also played on the varsity team as a freshman.

Myers visited Clemson, Florida and Auburn earlier this year and recently visited LSU. He was expected to visit Southern Cal this weekend. He will visit Ole Miss on April 8 before making his way to Fayetteville.

His father, Michael Myers, was a defensive lineman at Alabama and a fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1998.

The younger Myers, who visited the Hogs last summer, said Arkansas is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

"The whole defensive staff has been staying in touch with me," he said. "I can tell they really want me to be a part of their family there."

Early playing time is attractive to Myers.

"Coach Bowman said I can come in early and play right away and help the DBs out," he said. "That really catches my eye."

Should his upcoming visit go well, he said there's a good chance he'll schedule another trip to Fayetteville.

"I'll probably have to make an official [visit]to Arkansas, if I really like it," Myers said.

