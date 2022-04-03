The Power Of Pink: Jeep tours offer excursions into nature

FYI

Pink Adventure Tours range in price from $55 to $440, according to the website, pinkadventuretours.com.

"It's a color that absolutely refuses to blend in, which suits us perfectly."

That's how Cody Hudson, a spokesman for Pink Adventure Tours, explains why pink Jeeps take visitors off road in places like Sedona, Ariz., the Grand Canyon, the Smoky Mountains and now Branson.

"Our color originated from a trip to Hawaii by our founder," Hudson says, referring to Don Pratt, who created Pink Adventure Tours in 1960 in Sedona. "They visited a hotel where everything was pink, and his wife thought it would be a great idea to paint their Jeeps the same color.

"Over the years, the shade of pink evolved, and so has our connection to it," he continues. "We are determined to be a positive presence. We want you to see us doing good, because maybe it will inspire you to do good as well. Pink Adventure Tours urges everyone to make each visit out into nature count -- to be a good steward, tread lightly and leave no trace."

Choosing to expand to Branson was a "no brainer," according to Hudson.

"Pink Adventure Tours is known for its intimate, expert-led Jeep adventures that immerse guests in landscapes they might not otherwise visit on their own," he explains. "We strive to create engaged interactions that instill a respect for nature and local culture. Staying true to these core values during 60-plus years in business has helped us create a company we're proud to work for and run. These values also serve as a built-in filter when considering new locations.

"Branson is in the heart of the Ozarks, a much-loved outdoor paradise for well over a century. Its storied hills, beautiful waters and mountain vistas offer the perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature, which is precisely what Pink Adventure Tours is all about."

