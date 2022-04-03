Community Briefs: Tuesday meeting to mull school zones;Chruch to give away food Wednesday;Veterans legal clinic available soon

Tuesday meeting to mull school zones

A school board zone informational session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dollarway High School cafeteria, 2600 Fluker St.

Draft rezoning plans were produced for the Pine Bluff School District. The Arkansas Georgraphic Information Services (ArGIS) produced the plans on behalf of the Arkansas Department of Education, according to a news release.

A representative will conduct the meeting and answer questions about the three school board zone redistricting options.

For details, visit pinebluffschools.org and click on Community Resources, then School Board Zone update to see the options.

Chruch to give away food Wednesday

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in its drive thru event.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis until all the food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event.

The monthly community-wide program is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release. Details: First Trinity church office, (870) 534-2873.

Veterans legal clinic available soon

The Veterans Legal Assistance Program will hold its veterans legal clinic from 9-11 a.m. April 14 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The free clinic is open to all veterans, according to a news release.

"Do you need help with a non-criminal legal problem? You may be able to meet with a lawyer to discuss your legal problem for free through the Veterans Legal Assistance Program," according to the release.

Certain income restrictions may apply. Common legal problems may include sealing one's criminal record, child support issues, getting a divorce, filing bankruptcy, collections and consumer problems, obtaining VA benefits, or obtaining Social Security benefits. Details: Pine Bluff mayor's office: (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.