UA bats hammer MSU pen in rout





FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 2 Arkansas baseball team got into the soft underbelly of the Mississippi State bullpen early and the result was another rout.

The University of Arkansas, fueled by a season-high tying four home runs, cranked out back-to-back four-run innings and ripped the defending College World Series champion Bulldogs 12-5 before an announced crowd of 11,522 at Baum-Walker Stadium on a mild Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) clinched their 13th consecutive SEC series win after opening the set with an 8-1 win Friday night. They also won their eighth game in a row over Mississippi State (16-12, 3-5).

"Good win for us on a Saturday night," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We won the series, but like I told the players, we still have another game to play and we need to stay focused."

Arkansas will go for its third consecutive sweep of the Bulldogs in today's 2 p.m. game, with sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.71 ERA) squaring off against Mississippi State righty Cade Smith (4-1, 2.91).

Designated hitter Brady Slavens, starting for the first time in four games, broke out of an 0-for-17 slump by hitting a two-run home run off the top of the Hunt Center in right field to set off a four-run third inning against Cam Tullar.

Van Horn and Slavens said his extra work in batting practice carried over into the game.

"Really just kind of played with an edge," Slavens said. "I've been trying to find that edge here for a while now, and this week I just put my nose down, working hard and felt really good, really comfortable going into it."

Arkansas freshman Hagen Smith (5-1) struggled with his control in the first inning, walking three consecutive batters with one out and giving up a sacrifice fly to Kellum Clark before striking out Brad Cumbest to start a string of eight consecutive outs.

Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third of the season for both players, and Zack Gregory hit a 412-footer over the scoreboard in right-center field in the fifth. Cayden Wallace led the Razorbacks with four runs batted in.

"I felt like from about the fifth inning on of our mid-week game that we've swung the bat extremely well," Van Horn said. "It wasn't about just hitting home runs. It was about hitting line drives, hitting the ball hard, getting deep into counts and taking our walks. Just passing it to the next guy and don't try to do too much. I thought our approach was really good last night. I thought it was excellent tonight."

Wallace and Slavens had two hits each and every Razorback reached base. The bottom six players in the batting order accounted for all 12 runs.

"Our lineup is doing really well right now," Wallace said. "We're taking our walks and we're just really swinging the bat really well and our prep before the game is really good. Our lineup from one to nine is just really locked in right now."

The game swung on two situations in which both starting pitchers walked the bases loaded in the first two innings.

The Bulldogs got just one run out of their big chance with one out in the first inning, while Arkansas cashed in four runs against Parker Stinnett (3-1) in the second -- when the right-hander lost command with his fastball and breaking pitches.

"We're just giving up the freebie," Mississippi State Coach Chris Lemonis said. "We're not competing on the rubber right now. You ain't going to win here. You're not going to win here if you don't make them earn it.

"They have a good offense to start, and then when you give them 12 freebies, or 11 last night. ... It's frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody playing the game that every count seems like it's 3-1, even when we get a guy out. We've got to pitch better tomorrow."

Smith had a 27-pitch first inning, then needed only 27 more pitches to get through the next three innings.

"First inning I was kind of, my body was going kind of fast," Smith said. "I just slowed it down. And it's pretty easy to throw strikes when you score 12 runs. It's pretty easy to pitch behind."

Van Horn called Smith's escape in the first inning huge.

"We were a little nervous," Van Horn said. "We had a freshman out there pitching against Mississippi State. I didn't feel like the moment was too big for him. I was just hoping he got out of there with one or two runs and not four. They're one big swing away. They hit one off the wall and they're rolling, and they didn't get it. Felt fortunate there."

Smith took a 10-1 lead into the fifth before giving up a sinking liner to right by Matt Corder that Lanzilli misplayed into a triple and Luke Hancock's two-run home run. Smith allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks and struck out 7 while throwing 87 pitches through 6 innings.

The Bulldogs picked up a couple of unearned runs in the seventh and eighth against Gabriel Starks, and Elijah Trest pitched a clean ninth inning.

With one out in the Arkansas second, Moore, Braydon Webb and Slavens drew walks. Jalen Battles hit a slow roller on which the Bulldogs could not turn a double play. allow the first run to score. After Gregory was hit by a pitch, Wallace scorched a hot single through a shift on the left side to bring in two more. After a wild pitch allowed Gregory to score the fourth run and Peyton Stovall was hit by a pitch, Lemonis came with a hook for Stinnett.

College baseball

Mississippi State at No. 2 Arkansas

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Miss. State 16-12, 3-5 SEC; Arkansas 21-4, 7-1

STARTING PITCHERS Miss. State RHP Cade Smith (4-1, 2.91 ERA); Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.71)

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas’ win tied the all-time series at 56-56. The Bulldogs held an 18-3 edge at one point. … Arkansas SS Jalen Battles extended his hitting streak to a team-high seven games with a third-inning single. … OF Chris Lanzilli has reached base in all 25 games. … Arkansas LF Zack Gregory has reached base in 26 consecutive games dating to last season, when he finished with five in a row.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Miss. State*, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Florida*, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY at Florida*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Florida*, 2 p.m.

*SEC game



