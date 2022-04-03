



Clanton-Davis

Kaleigh Davis and John "Cade" Clanton exchanged marriage vows March 12 at the Florian Chapel at Mallard's Croft in Byhalia, Miss. The Rev. Noel Gandy officiated.

She is the daughter of Jari and Mark Davis of Roland. Her grandparents are John McNeely of Coldwater, Kan., the late Phyllis McNeely, Geraldine Davis of Chicago, Ill. and the late James Davis.

He is the son of Jill and Gerald O'Dom of Waynesboro, Miss. and John Clanton, also of Waynesboro. His grandparents are the late Grace and Ralph Justice and the late Annie and T.J. Clanton.

Attending the bride were Ashlen Thomason as matron of honor; Laura Bernstein, Sarah Little, Olivia Clapp, Summer Ike, Britynn Davis and Shea Clanton as bridesmaids; and Baighlor Henderson as honorary bridesmaid.

Attending the groom were John Clanton as best man and Jarred Hancock, Stephen Lirette, Cayce Davis, John Butts, Heath Phillips and Austin Compton as groomsmen.

A reception was held at the Florian Chapel at Mallard's Croft.

The bride received her bachelor's degree of the arts in economics from the University of Central Arkansas, and her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. She is an associate counsel at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of business administration in risk management, insurance and real estate finance from the University of Mississippi and his master's degree of business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is a manager of supply chain for sustainable generation and innovation at Entergy.

After a wedding trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the couple will reside in Madison, Miss.

Peterson-Menz

Corinne Menz and Samuel Peterson were united in marriage Saturday at the Ballroom at I Street in Bentonville. Mike Bickley and the Rev. William Hawkins officiated.

She is the daughter of Courtney and Douglas Menz of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Suzanne and the Rev. William Hawkins of Little Rock, Patricia Menz of Little Rock and the late Frederick Menz.

He is the son of Janet and Kirk Peterson of Olathe, Kan. His grandparents are Joan Rodkey of Olathe, Kan., Frank Rodkey of Lawrence, Kan., and Armand Peterson of Chillicothe, Mo.

Attending the bride was her sister Mary Menz, and attending the groom were Nate Streeter and his brother Joshua Peterson.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas Honors College and the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing in Fayetteville. She is a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

The groom graduated from the University of Arkansas Honors College and is attending the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Law.

After a wedding trip to Cape Cod, Mass., the couple will reside in Kansas City, Mo.



