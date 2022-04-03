Yuugiri wire-to-wire winner in Fantasy

HOT SPRINGS -- Yuugiri led throughout. That wasn't her connections' plan, but there were no complaints.

Tsunebumi and Sekie Yoshihara's Yuugiri never led by more than a length and finished a neck in front to win the Grade III $600,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies in 1:43.65 over 1 1/16 miles under the ride of jockey Florent Geroux at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"That was really not the initial plan, but she broke so sharp," Yuugiri's trainer Rodolphe Brisset said. "Flo did a good to just go with the flow."

Beguine was ridden by Francisco Arrieta to second, three lengths in front of third-place Bubble Rock, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. for trainer Brad Cox. Alex Canchari rode I Feel the Need, at 40-1, to fourth in the field of eight, 51/4 lengths behind the winner.

The Fantasy started as a story of omission.

First, the star filly Secret Oath qualified for the Kentucky Oaks as she breezed to wins by 71/2 lengths and 71/4 lengths in Oaklawn's previous Oaks qualifiers -- the Martha Washington and Honeybee stakes, respectively. With one stall at Churchill Downs assured, Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas later decided to enter Secret Oath in Oaklawn's Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby, which was held later Saturday.

Next, 2-1 morning-line favorite Eda was scratched with a mild fever mid-week after Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert found her ill in his barn at Santa Anita Park.

Among the fillies on hand, Beguine, off at 11-1, lurked along the rail behind the winner throughout and looked as she might win until shortly before the wire.

"We're thrilled," trainer Danny Peitz said.

Earlier, Acting Out won the $200,000 Carousel Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up over six furlongs in 1:09.26 by a half-length over the 1-2 favorite Frank's Rockette, owned by Arkansas businessman Frank Fletcher.

Acting Out, a 5-year-old daughter of Blame at 6-1, is trained by Jerry Hollendorfer. Jockey Martin Garcia rode the winner, 21/4 lengths ahead of third-place Novel Squall. Joy's Rocket was fourth, 33/4 lengths behind the winner in the field of six.

Flavien Pratt rode Frank's Rockette.

"[Frank's Rockette] ran her race," Pratt said. "She broke well. The winner just ran quicker than us. She just took the lead, and I was traveling super behind her. I made a move when I wanted to make a move and just pushed her all the way around."