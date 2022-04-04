1 man dead, 1 arrested in LR shooting





One man is dead and another faces a first-degree murder charge after a shooting early Sunday in Little Rock.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting call at 7111 Indiana Ave. at 12:38 a.m., according to a police release.

Officers found Donnie Hood, 34, of Little Rock, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by MEMS to a local hospital where he later died, a release states.

By Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Police Department tweeted it was looking for Joey Doss in connection with the homicide. About 6 p.m., the department tweeted Doss had surrendered.

Hood's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, the release states.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit responded to the scene. Witnesses were interviewed and Hood's belongings, including his pickup, were taken to the crime scene bay, the release states.

"This investigation is ongoing and occurred in the Northwest Division," the release says.

Hood is the 26th homicide victim in Pulaski County this year. He is the 17th homicide in Little Rock since Jan. 1.



