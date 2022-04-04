Arkansas posts second-smallest daily increase in covid cases of 2022; deaths up by 15

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew Monday by 35, a larger rise than the one a week earlier but still the second-smallest daily increase this year.

After rising by one a day earlier, the state Department of Health's tally of people currently hospitalized with covid-19 fell Monday by one, to 109.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 15, to 11,280.

The increase in cases on Monday was down by three compared the one Sunday but larger by 14 than the one the previous Monday, which was the smallest daily increase so far this year.

After reaching an almost 23-month low on Saturday and Sunday, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose by two, to 84.

Still, with recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 68, to 1,039, its lowest level since May 16, 2020, just over two months after the state's first case was identified.

After falling by one a day earlier, the reported number of virus patients who were on ventilators in the state rose Monday by the same number, to 21.

The number reported to be in intensive care remained at 36, the smallest number since at least May 2020.