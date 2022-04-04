Arkansas reports 38 new covid cases Sunday; rolling daily average holds at 82

Active covid-19 cases and serious illness resulting in intensive care stays continue to drop in the state, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Sunday, there were 1,107 active covid cases. That's three fewer than on Saturday and 304 fewer than the 1,411 cases reported last Sunday.

That count of new cases rose by 38 Sunday. It is the same increase as the previous Sunday. The state has seen 833,128 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new rolling seven-day average of new cases was 82 as of Sunday. That's down from 320 last Sunday. The previous Sunday included cases from January and February that were finally processed during a data cleanup.





Hospitalizations were up by one Sunday with a total of 110 people. The total is down by five since last Sunday.

The state had 36 intensive care patients as of Sunday. That number decreased by one since Saturday and is down by two since last Sunday.

As of Sunday, 20 people were on ventilators from covid-19. The number is one less than on Saturday and down two since last Sunday.

The number of deaths rose by 14 Sunday. The state has reported 11,265 covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state has lost 55 lives since last Sunday. That's a drop of about half of what the state saw the previous week when 110 deaths were reported.











The state's rolling seven-day death toll was 7.86 Sunday. It is down from Sunday's average of 15.71.

The number of people fully vaccinated continued to grow Sunday with 1,579,119 reported overall. The state reported 190 more people fully vaccinated since Saturday and 2,021 people in the past week.

As of Sunday, 556,812 people in the state have received a booster shot. That's up 173 from Saturday and 2,450 since last Sunday.

Pulaski County reported the most covid-19 cases in the state with 12 on Sunday. Benton followed with four cases and Washington County with three cases.