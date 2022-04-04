Atrocity trail left by Russia, Ukraine says





BUCHA, Ukraine -- Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a "scene from a horror movie."

As images of the bodies began to emerge from Bucha, a slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

So far, the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said.





Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs, one was shot in the head, and another's legs were bound.





Ukrainian officials laid the blame for the killings in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs squarely at the feet of Russian troops.

The discoveries came after the Russian retreat from the area around the capital, territory that has seen heavy fighting since troops invaded Ukraine from three directions on Feb. 24. Troops who swept in from Belarus to the north spent weeks trying to clear a path to Kyiv, but their advance stalled in the face of resolute defense from Ukraine's forces.

Moscow now says it is focusing its offensive on the country's east, but it also pressed a siege on a city in the north and continued to strike cities elsewhere in a war that has left thousands dead and forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to flee their country.





Russian troops rolled into Bucha in the early days of the invasion and stayed up to March 30. With those forces gone, residents gave harrowing accounts Sunday, saying soldiers shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason.

One resident said that Russian troops went building to building and took people out of the basements where they were hiding, checking their phones for any evidence of anti-Russian activity and taking them away or shooting them.

The AP also saw two bodies, those of a man and a woman, wrapped in plastic that residents said they had covered and placed in a shaft until a proper funeral could be arranged.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, described bodies lying the streets of the suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel as well as Bucha as a "scene from a horror movie." He alleged that some of the women found dead had been raped before being killed and the Russians then burned the bodies.

RUSSIA RESPONDS

"This is genocide," Zelenskyy told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

But Russia's Defense Ministry said that the photos and videos of dead bodies "have been stage managed by the Kyiv regime for the Western media." It noted that Bucha's mayor did not mention any abuses a day after Russian troops left.

The ministry said "not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military" in Bucha.

Russia also asked for a meeting today of the U.N. Security Council to discuss events in the city, which it blamed on "Ukrainian provocateurs and their Western patrons." The U.S. and Britain have recently accused Russia of using Security Council meetings to spread disinformation.

In Motyzhyn, some 30 miles west of Kyiv, residents told AP on Sunday that Russian troops killed the town's mayor, her husband and her son and threw their bodies into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Russian forces had slept. Inside the pit, AP journalists saw four bodies of people who appeared to have been shot at close range. The mayor's husband had his hands behind his back, with a piece of rope nearby, and a piece of plastic wrapped around his eyes like a blindfold.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that the mayor was killed while being held by Russian forces.

Some European leaders said the killings in the Kyiv area amounted to war crimes. The U.S. has previously said that it believes Russia has committed war crimes, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called images of what happened near Kyiv "a punch to the gut" on CNN's "State of the Union."

"It is a brutality against civilians we haven't seen in Europe for decades," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the same show.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on nations to immediately end Russian gas imports, saying they were funding the killings.

In a turnaround, Germany's defense minister said that the EU should consider doing just that. Ministers "would have to talk about halting gas supplies from Russia," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Sunday night. "Such crimes must not go unanswered."

Russia provides 40% of Europe's gas and 25% of its oil, and until now many EU nations have resisted calls to scale back or fully end reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Giving them up would mean even higher prices at the pump and higher utility bills.

The U.S. has previously announced a ban on Russian oil, but it imports only a small share of Russia's oil exports and doesn't buy any of its natural gas.

As Russian forces retreated from the area around the capital, they pressed their sieges in other parts of the country. Russia has said it is directing troops to the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.

In that region, Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov that has seen some of the war's greatest suffering, remained cut off. About 100,000 civilians -- less than a quarter of the prewar population of 430,000 -- are believed to be trapped there with little or no food, water, fuel and medicine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday that a team sent Saturday to help evacuate residents had yet to reach the city.

Ukrainian authorities said Russia agreed days ago to allow safe passage from the city, but similar agreements have broken down repeatedly under continued shelling.

The mayor of Chernihiv, which has also been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks, said that relentless Russian shelling has destroyed 70% of the northern city.

The Ukrainian military said early today that its forces had retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid was being delivered. The road between Chernihiv and the capital, Kyiv, was to reopen to some traffic later in the morning, according to the news agency RBK Ukraina.

Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at Sunday's Grammy Awards, contrasting the lives of those attending the award ceremony in Las Vegas with the lives of musicians in his battered homeland.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them," he said. "But the music will break through anyway."

LITHUANIA CUTS IMPORTS

Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia, becoming the first of the European Union's 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.

"Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia's energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas," Lithuania's energy ministry said late Saturday, adding that the measure takes effect now.

Lithuania managed to reduce imports of Russian gas to zero on Saturday, a move seen as a milestone in achieving energy independence in the former Soviet republic of 2.8 million, the ministry said.

"We are the first EU country among Gazprom's supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multiyear coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions," Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged other European nations to do the same.

"From this month on -- no more Russian gas in Lithuania. Years ago, my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!" Nauseda tweeted.

In 2015, nearly 100% of Lithuania's gas supplies derived from imports of Russian gas but the situation has changed drastically over the past years after the country built an off-shore LNG import terminal, launched in 2014, in the port city of Klaipeda.

The energy ministry said from now on all gas for Lithuania's domestic consumption would be imported via Klaipeda's LNG terminal.

Baltic neighbors Latvia and Estonia are also heavily dependent on Russian gas but the operator of Latvia's natural gas storage said none of the three Baltic states were importing Russian gas as of Saturday.

Uldis Bariss, the CEO of Conexus Baltic Grid, told Latvian media on Saturday that the Baltic gas market was currently being served by gas reserves stored underground in Latvia.

PAPAL DIPLOMACY

Pope Francis said Sunday that he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite that leader's seeming justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said he wouldn't rule out traveling to the region if it would help.

Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East. But he provided no details other than to recall that they spoke on March 16.

Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russia's invasion by casting it as a "metaphysical" battle with the West and its "gay parades." His insistence that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people" is echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Francis was asked what he would say to Putin if they were to speak by phone, and recalled what he had told Maltese leaders upon his arrival on Saturday. In the speech, Francis blasted the "potentate" for his "infantile and destructive aggression" that he had justified under the guise of "anachronistic claims of nationalist interests." Still, he did not name Putin in the speech.

Francis stressed that he had no immediate plans for a visit to Kyiv but that a proposal was "on the table."

"I said the availability is always there. There is not a 'No,'" he said. But he stressed that any such trip would have to be evaluated to see if it would help or not, or could even be done. And he said if it was determined that it could help, "I must do it."

He paid tribute to the reporters who have died covering the conflict, saying they were providing a courageous service for the common good.

"I want to offer condolences for your colleagues who have fallen, no matter what side, I don't care," he said. "Your work is a work for the common good. They died in service of the common good: information. We won't forget them. They were courageous. I pray for them, and may the Lord reward their work."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield, Jari Tanner, Liudas Dapkas, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



The lifeless body of a man lies in the staircase of a building in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



People walk in a street as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A rocket is buried in the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Journalists take pictures next to a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



People stay in a yard as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)











