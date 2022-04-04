Benton County judges preparing for more hearings in person

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green plans to start holding in-person court today after using videoconferencing for two years in most of her cases.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren will resume in-person court next week.

The two judges handle Benton County's criminal cases.

Green and Karren have held jury trials during the pandemic but used videoconferencing to handle the majority of the hearings for cases on their dockets.

The other Benton County circuit judges resumed in-person cases amid the pandemic for their civil and domestic cases. Judge Doug Schrantz said he never halted in-person proceedings but did use videoconferencing. Schrantz said he doesn't have hundreds of people in his court some days, unlike what Green and Karren deal with handling their criminal dockets.

Green said there's no substitute for appearing in person in court.

"I will continue to utilize videoconferencing for the defendants who are in custody where there is agreement and, too, where our internet connection permits," she said. "We have the necessary equipment in the courtroom, and when it works appropriately it outweighs the dangers posed by inmate transport. However, for a contested hearing and other situations, it will still be necessary to have in-person hearings for those in custody."

Neither Green nor Karren will have inmates from the Benton County Jail routinely transported to their courtrooms. Both will continue to use video conferencing for inmates instead of having them brought to their courtrooms.

Karren was using video to hold hearings from the jail before the pandemic. That meant deputies didn't have to transport inmates to his courtroom.

Green's general rule will be for people and their lawyers to appear in person in her court, but people will have the option to appear online.

In Washington County, Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay said he started doing in-person hearings again May 1 after the Supreme Court order of April 8 allowing it. Washington County Circuit Judge John Threet, who doesn't do criminal cases, said he started doing a mix of live and Zoom hearings in May and by the end of July, they were doing in-person hearings almost exclusively.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, said he's comfortable returning to the courtroom. Saxton said he's walked through the courtroom a few times but hasn't been in one with clients in the last two years.

Saxton said his staff is excited about returning to the courtroom. His main concern is everyone's safety, but he believes the judges will have the precautions in place to keep everyone safe, he said.

The judges will have masks available if anyone wants to wear one, but no one will be required to wear a mask.

Matt Reid, a Benton County public defender, believes the return of in-person court will help increase the settlement of cases since defense attorneys will have more contact with prosecutors. Reid is assigned to Karren's court.

Reid said returning to in-person court will also help strengthen the collegiality and courtroom decorum strained by attorneys and defendants appearing via video for most of the pandemic. The interactions between defense attorneys, prosecutors, the court staff and the judge, when in person, help form personal relationships that extend beyond an email, phone call or video appearance, Reid said.

"There have been attorneys, both for the state and for the defense, that have been hired or began practicing during the pandemic, that have been denied this invaluable experience of practicing before the court in person," Reid said. "Maybe a more technologically driven court is the future, but the general sentiment is that we miss practicing law in person. The short of it is that cases get resolved in the courtroom, and we are ready to be back."

Seth Segovia, a Benton County deputy prosecutor, was assigned to felony cases in September. He was previously assigned to Rogers District Court.

He's now assigned to Karren's court and has had a few in-person appearances in court, but mainly appeared by video. Segovia said he's looking forward to being in court.

"I'm nervous about it and worried about how it will go," he said. "I feel it will be a great experience and a chance to try out all those things we learned in law school. Part of the reason I wanted to be a lawyer was being in the courtroom."

Springdale attorney Billy Bob Webb said he's glad to get back to normal and happy about the added ability to discuss cases while waiting in court.

"I trust the wisdom of our judges to make decisions about this sort of thing, and I will abide as I always have," Webb said.

Webb said he thinks judges should consider a hybrid situation in cases where attorneys or defendants are geographically far away and for some routine or simple hearings.

Returning to court comes at a bad time now with high gas prices and creating more traffic in the area, Webb said.

Bentonville attorney Ramon Bertucci said the last two years have been difficult and covid-19 has presented problems with the legal system that before now would have seemed unimaginable.

"Being present in court is the most efficient and sustainable method by which the courts can operate, and I'm looking forward to returning in whatever capacity the courts find suitable," he said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith expects video will continue to have a role in cases, but it will never eliminate the need for parties to appear live on the issues that really matter in a case.

"Returning to normal, in-person court is going to be a tremendous help," Smith said. "While video court is useful in many circumstances, having in-person court appearances is vital to effectively litigating and resolving cases."

Green said in-person court appearances will make it easier to take into custody those who are violating conditions of their release. Green ordered some people to report to jail, but they ended up failing to follow her orders.