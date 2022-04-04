Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

March 24

Rex John Ibos, 34, and Alyssa Brook Graves, 28, both of Bentonville

Ethan Lee Allen Langston, 31, Centerton, and Amy Renee Pembleton, 29, Bentonville

George Anthony Marroquin, 29, and Eufemia Rubi Gonzalez, 30, both of Rogers

Zachary Bruce Russell, 32, and Abby Danielle Martin, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Gabriel Santos Jr, 27, Rogers, and Anusha Toopran, 32, Centerton

Derek Wade Smoot, 37, and Samantha Jolene Tye, 30, both of Colcord, Okla.

John Ray Van Galder, 57, and Jada Ann Cutcher, 43, both of Pea Ridge

Tobias Westram, 36, and Rachel Elizabeth Lutz, 27, both of Bella Vista

March 25

Lawrance Scott Anthony. 29. amd Ivie Elizabeth Shepherd. 24, both of Gentry

Joseph Kilber Blake, 26, and Anne Elise Kronlokken, 25, both of Bentonville

Jeremiah JB Bobo, 25, and Mercy Aiako Paul, 20, both of Centerton

Nahum Espinosa Marcial, 40, and Karla Stephannie Martinez Mendoza, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Russel Paul Fisher, 50, and Joy Kathleen Williams, 47, both of Rogers

Alfredo De Jesus Flores Calderon, 29, and Maria Guadalupe Guerra Pinto, 19, both of Rogers

David James Flournoy, 30, and Natalie Marie Martin, 23, both of Watts, Okla.

Jacob Lewis Holt, 33, Rogers, and Maria Florencia Vinardi, 39, Bella Vista

John William Honea, 38, and Maureen Ann McCarthy, 41, both of Rogers

Charles Mitchell Jones, 45, and Nicole Diane French, 39, both of Rogers

Jarod Kristopher King, 46, Cave Springs, and Dana Rebecca Chilek, 49, Hemphill, Texas

Cole Michael Lawver, 27, and Morgan Agatha Weiland, 26, both of Rogers

Russell Dewayne Lee, 60, and Naomi Loree Leach, 56, both of Siloam Springs

Ray Don McKinnon, 36, and Arrow Mullinax Sherman, 31, both of Rogers

Brian Dean Person, 55, Rogers, and Justina Rena Muno, 49, Winslow

Dalton James Standridge, 26, and Lauren Elisabeth Leonard, 24, both of Gravette

Jeffrey Travis Trantham, 24, and Elizabeth Ann Sunday, 23, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Pedro Osbaldo-Reyes Vargas, 32, Rogers, and Lauren Rachel Turner, 26, Bella Vista

Eli Landon Zachary, 32, and Juliet Laluj, 36, both of Bentonville

March 28

William Joseph Dellamuth, 28, Rogers, and Hayley Anita Bessent, 26, Jacksonville, Fla.

Logan Alexander Free, 26, and McKenzie Jordan Reech, 27, both of Monroe. La.

Chad Gerard Greminger, 32, and Lori Leanne Reed, 34, both of Bella Vista

Matthew John Grunewald, 24, and Anna Marie Thomas, 25, both of Gravette

Connor James Haggerty, 29, and Cheyanne Hasty Matlock, 25, both of Centerton

Brandon Lee Hoisington, 28, and Hannah Elizabeth Gibson, 28, both of Rogers

Logan Trey Jackson, 22, and Patrice Lynn Babcock, 24, both of Garfield

David Sosa, 37, and Codi Lynn Williams, 23, both of Rogers

Jeremy Scott Stamps, 35, and Anna Jane Keogh, 32, both of Bentonville

James Alexander Sterbach, 26, and Mattie Elyse Green, 27, both of Bentonville

Blakely Alan Upton, 37, and Kari Leigh Young, 36, both of Rogers

March 29

Domanic Xavier Anderson, 28, and Breanna Love Anderson, 28, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Lucas Shane Blackburn, 49, Midland, Texas, and Elisabeth Joanna Venen, 51, Rogers

Levi Dakota Promise Wonderly, 22, and Lindsey Nicole Bowers, 20, both of Bentonville

March 30

Lonnie Joe Adkins, 65, Sibley, Ill., and Linda Diane Schmidgall, 60, Minier, Ill.

Juan Ramon Arevalo, 34, and Gabriela Oria-Perea, 36, both of Rogers

Daniel Dwayne Burson, 35, Bentonville, and Krysta Danielle Davis, 33, Fort Smith

Robert Ralph Chapleau Jr, 53, and Tamesha Renee Chamberlain, 44, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Mitchell Clay Hasler, 28, and Megan Kathleen Grant, 30, both of Centerton

Timothy Lee Judkins, 52, and Angie Denise Price, 47, both of Prairie Grove

Noah Wayne Kunce, 23, and Kierstyn Mica Ramsay, 22, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Hsar Taw Mi, 24, and Katie Nicole Suedel, 23, both of Bentonville

Jason Lee Noble, 31, and Makayla Jane Brown, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Roberto Sanchez-Caceres, 43, Rogers, and Ashley Renee McEvers, 42, Pineville, Mo.

Ceferino Villalpando, 25, and Nicole June Moore, 25, both of Gentry

Jacob Michael Young, 23, and Morgan Rae Herndon, 22, both of Centerton