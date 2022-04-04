Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 21

Grub's Grille

3001 Market St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee chopping lettuce barehanded. Several items in walk-in cooler not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Onions stored on floor in prep area and boxes of fries being kept on floor in walk-in freezer. Bowl being used as a scoop for diced tomatoes in walk-in cooler. Permit not posted.

Maker's Nutrition

2301 W. Walnut St., Suite 19, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Had chlorine test strips for quaternary ammonia sanitizer. Facility can open.

Subway Sandwich Shop

2301 W. Walnut St., No. 23, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of black growth on soda nozzle. Permit is not posted in public view.

Whiskey Siloam

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Person in charge could not tell inspector the proper food cooling procedure, proper chemical test strips to use for which product, the correct cold holding temperature. Hand washing sink by the walk-in cooler is clogged with jalapeno pieces. Food employee did not wash hands after handling portioned meats, but rather rinsed off gloved hand in sanitizer water and returned to food preparation. Employee cut raw chicken on table and only wiped the surface with a towel that was supposed to be stored in sanitizer. Table was not cleaned with a detergent prior to sanitizing. No sanitizer being dispensed from the pre-mix unit at the three-compartment sink. Chemical bottle was empty. Food temperatures in the two-door prep cooler are inconsistent. Some foods are above 41 degrees. Refried beans and mashed potatoes in the walk-in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Multiple food items are marked with a date that exceed the seven day use by hold.

Noncritical violations: ROP fish in grill drawer no longer frozen and stored under refrigeration. Seal is not broken. Break the seal on all ROP fish as soon as the product is removed from the freezer. Water standing in the bottom of the servers prep table. Bag of grapes sitting in the water. No sanitizer concentration in the bucket wiping cloths are stored in. Ice scoop holder at the servers station has tape on the side of the holder. The scoop is in contact with the tape. Open trash bags on the ground inside the garbage enclosure. It is a shared dumpster, but the trash is from this facility.

March 22

Modoko

5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops in dry storage bins being kept with handles touching food. Buildup of black residue on ceiling of ice machine.

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwash sink being used as prep sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Simple Simon's Pizza

1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Repeat violation.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on ceiling vent of walk-in freezer and on floor underneath vent.

Young Chefs Academy

5208 W. Village Parkway, Suite 6, Rogers

Critical violations: No written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid release events for employees. Eggs stored above ready to eat items in refrigerators.

Noncritical violations: None

March 23

Candle Point Bentonville

3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer test strips available.

Dollar General Store

2107 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water damaged ceiling tiles above packaged food.

Eureka Pizza

202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge at the time of inspection said the store manager does have a food safety manager's certificate, but does not know where a copy of the certificate is. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Food worker has hair in a ponytail, but the hair is falling over the shoulder. Test strips on location are expired and are not in good condition.

Little Einstein Montessori

1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Subway

123 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The certified food manager must be an employee scheduled to work at this location. Employees are placing cardboard as dividers between squeeze bottles. Condensation leak in the walk in freezer. Sheet pans under the area to catch the leaking water. Permit is not posted.

Workman's Travel Center, Restaurant

898 W. Monroe Ave. Lowell

Critical violations: Chicken wings in hot box at 121 degrees and should be 165 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Workman's Travel Center, Store

898 W. Monroe Ave. Lowell

Critical violations: Employee drink without lid being kept in food prep area on bread rack.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths left on prep table.

March 24

211 Cafe

405 S. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Salami dated 1/20/22 in upright cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Bawarchi Biryani

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Yogurt sauce at 44 degrees and butter sauce at 43 degrees in upright cooler. No date marking on large containers of food in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Broken piece of particle board is being used as a lid for dry goods.

El Matador Restaurant

2998 U.S. 412 East, No. 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather with soap long enough. Not all food was reheated properly prior to placing in the steam table. Not all food in the steam table is at 135 degrees or above. Prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Gasket missing on the door of the prep table.

Jimmy John's

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee swept and did not wash hands prior to changing tasks.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff who completed an accredited program. Open employee beverage on top of food scale, top shelf in the walk-in cooler. Employees wearing ponytails and hair is falling over the employee's shoulder. Employee sitting on the small table between the make line and the drink station. No light in the walk-in cooler. Permit posted but expired.

Mr. Burrito

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Raw meats being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Bags of dry rice and beans being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice.

Tavola

108 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap at hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Tropical Smoothie

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled a register transaction and went to prepare food and did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Foods checked on the far left side of the main prep table are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employees hair in ponytails and hair is falling over employee's shoulder. Permit posted has expired.

White Hawk Center/Sixteen Ninety Nine

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat cheese in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Bags of ice and cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

March 25

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee slicing ready-to-eat tomatoes with bare hands. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator nearest salad station.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. Permit expired.

Challalujah Bakery

271 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: Containers of shell eggs stored on top shelf above ready-to-eat food items.

Noncritical violations: None

Clean Cookin'

2308 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Daylight Donut

405 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwash sink inaccessible due to buildup of equipment blocking access.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hole (roughly two inches diameter) in wall in the storage area, daylight is coming through. Accumulation of food residue on walls in the food prep area. Tiles missing/broken around mop sink.

Mojito's

2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee plate of food and utensils in hot box. Bar mechanical ware-washing measuring 0 ppm sanitizing solution. Beans being kept at 118 degrees and beef being kept at 119 degrees in hot well.

Noncritical violations: Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear.

Monte Olive Grocery and Taqueria

808 S. Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Case of raw shell eggs stored above vegetables. Foods are not date marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Spoons used for rice and beans stored at room temperature. Employee food stored with facility food in the refrigerator.

Taqueria Michoacan

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No designated manager at this location. Employee identified as person in charge is not a manager. Food employees and wait staff not washing hands between task changes, prior to food preparation, after handling raw meat and before continuing food preparation. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Utensils and food contact surfaces of equipment shall be sanitized before use after cleaning. Pan of cooked chorizo and cooked carne asada not at 135 degrees or above. Container of raw shell eggs stored at room temperature. Package of ham and container of rice stored at room temperature. Date marking for ready-to-eat, PHF/TCS food prepared onsite or opened commercial container held for more than 24 hours. Chemical spray bottles stored around food. Employees washing food contact surfaces with laundry detergent.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Employees not washing hands as needed, food sitting at room temperature, some foods not held hot, cases and containers of food stored on the floor in the walk-in, employees not sanitizing dishes after washing. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Cases of food and bag of onions stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Not all food workers wearing effective hair restraints. Clean plates and food preparation equipment stored in crates that are not clean. Clean dishes stored next to area where dirty dishes are washed and sprayed off possibly contaminating clean customer plates. Single use containers being reused for food storage. Permit not posted in customer view.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Fried chicken at 62 degrees on prep table. Noodles and prepared vegetables are stored in bags labeled as raw chicken. The bags are not being reused.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue. Wall and vent hood by wok/fryers, handles on most refrigerators, and floor around fryers.

Whole Hog Cafe

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager currently on staff. Sauce spill on shelf in walk-in cooler in front of chili.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 21 -- Arby's, 111 S. Dixieland St., Lowell; Domino's, 105 S. Dixieland St., Suite D, Lowell; Fitness Center-Kiosk, 1701 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 1721 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville; Sonic Drive-Inn, 360 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1409 Centerton Blvd., Centerton

March 22 -- ABC Happy Kids Learning Center, 1700 Commerce Drive, Rogers; Bentonville Seventh-Day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; McDonald's, 203 N. Curtis St., Pea Ridge

March 23 -- Crepes and Omelets Cafe, 401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville; IDK? CAFE+Catering, 115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 9, Rogers; Rush Bowl, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville; Super 8, 509 Hospitality Lane, Lowell; Workman's Travel Center, LLC, 898 W. Monroe Ave. Lowell; YW Poke, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville

March 24 -- Dollar General, 1519 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Dollar General Store , 1201 S. Eighth St., Rogers

March 25 -- Center Point Convenience Store, 1675 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Honey Baked Ham Co. and Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; Krispy Kreme Doughnut, 1502 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville