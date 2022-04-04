Black the 2nd future Hog set to play at Nike Hoop Summit

Arkansas 5-star basketball commit Anthony Black has been added to the USA Junior National Team roster for the Nike Hoop Summit on April 8.

He is set to replace Notre Dame commit JJ Starling, who has an ankle injury and is unable to participate in the event.

Black joins Razorbacks signee and 5-star guard Nick Smith Jr. on the team, which will play against the World Select Team at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

The nation’s top high school seniors compete against the best basketball players from around the world who are 19 years old or younger. Eleven of the last 12 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks have participated in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Black is expected to sign with Arkansas during the April 13-May 18 signing period. If he signs with the Razorbacks, he and Smith will be the fourth and fifth Arkansas signees to be selected to the event.

Derek Hood played in it in 1995, Joe Johnson participated in 1999 and Bobby Portis did so in 2013.

The 6-7 Black, Smith and Razorbacks signee Jordan Walsh played in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago on March 29.