Centerton man sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 3-year-old girl.

William Mason Jr., 69, pleaded guilty Monday to rape. The plea was under an agreement Seth Irwin, Mason's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Mason was arrested March 8, 2021. A woman told a Centerton police officer she walked into a room and saw Mason inappropriately touching the girl, and Mason apologized to her, according to the affidavit in the case.

Mason told police he pulled down the girl's clothing and inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.

Family members of the girl were in court, but didn't make any statements.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mason's guilty plea.

"I'm sorry for what I've done," Mason said.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and must be evaluated for sex offender treatment and comply with any recommendations.

The judge ordered Mason not to have any contact with the girl for the rest of his life. She also ordered him not to have any contact with any minors.