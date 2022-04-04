COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 10 Arkansas blanks Ole Miss 8-0, claims series

The University of Arkansas hit a pair of two-out home runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open a pitcher's duel en route to an 8-0 victory in SEC softball Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Softball Complex.

The No. 10 Razorbacks (24-7, 6-3 SEC) took the series after dropping the opener on Friday but bounced back for a 6-3 win on Saturday. Ole Miss (26-9, 4-5) had won 10 consecutive SEC home series dating to 2018 and had a 14-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday.

After a two-out bunt single, Arkansas lead-off hitter KB Sides crushed a 3-1 pitch for a two-run homer to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth. Danielle Gibson added a three-run blast three batters later for a 5-0 Arkansas lead.

That was plenty for redshirt senior pitcher Mary Haff (11-4). She tossed a 2-hit shutout, while striking out 8, walking 1 and hitting a batter over 7 innings. It was her second straight complete-game victory after holding the Rebels to three runs on Saturday.

Arkansas broke through in the fifth against Ole Miss left-hander Anna Borgen, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week. She tossed five shutout innings to pick up Friday's victory, but she couldn't hold the Razorbacks down Sunday.

Val Ventura laid down a two-out bunt single before Sides made the Rebels pay with a two-run shot, but Arkansas wasn't finished in the fifth. Hannah McEwen followed with a single, Taylor Ellsworth was hit by a pitch and Gibson, who finished 3 for 4 and drove in four runs, slammed her three-run shot.

The Razorbacks added a run in the sixth on a passed ball, while Gibson and Hannah Gammill hit back-to-back solo homers in the seventh.

Ole Miss got a two-out triple from Tate Whitley in the third inning, but Haff came back to get Bre Roper, who homered off her on Saturday, to fly out to end that threat.

Sydney Gutierrez doubled with two outs in the seventh, but Haff struck out Angelina DeLeon to complete the shutout.

Arkansas travels to Conway on Tuesday to play the University of Central Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Razorbacks then host No. 17 Auburn for a three-game series beginning Friday at Bogle Park.