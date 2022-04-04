Cross County sheriff, deputy injured in shooting that left suspect dead, officials say

The Cross County sheriff and a deputy were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Wynne following a pursuit, officials said.

Sheriff David West and the deputy, whose name wasn’t immediately released, are expected to recover, Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders said Monday.

The shooting followed a chase that stemmed from an incident in Parkin, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs. Wynne police joined the pursuit after the suspect, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered city limits, she said.

The suspect in the shooting has died, the mayor said.

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting, according to Sanders.