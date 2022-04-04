Heavy rain predicted over parts of central, southern Arkansas; forecasters warn of chance for severe weather

Showers and storms will travel southeast across Arkansas starting Monday, bringing a chance for severe weather overnight, forecasters said.

The main hazards associated with the severe weather are damaging winds and large hail, a Twitter post from the National Weather Service said early Monday.

Areas of heavy rain are expected over central and southern parts of Arkansas, according to a briefing from the weather service. As much as 2 inches of rain is predicted in some areas.

Portions of south Arkansas will be at a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday night, though forecasters said severe storms are more likely from northeast Texas to southern Mississippi.

According to the weather service, high temperatures in northern Arkansas will be in the 60s Monday, with Central Arkansas reaching about 75 degrees. Temperatures in much of south Arkansas are expected to reach about 80 degrees.