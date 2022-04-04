Hog commits feels at home with Williams and Pool

College football support staff personnel can often be overlooked, but Arkansas defensive lineman commit Kaleb James made sure to thank Charlie Williams and Maddie Pool after visiting the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Returning home after attending practice, James tweeted his appreciation to the staff and tagged Williams, player personnel analyst and NFL liaison, and Pool, associate director of on-campus recruiting.

“I tagged them because I have lots of respect for Coach Williams and he is a really great dude and I have a good relationship with him, and me and Maddie have become really good friends," James said. "She is like family every time we come."

James, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, picked the Razorbacks over schools such as Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota and Arizona in January.

He looks forward to seeing the faces of Williams and Pool on each trip to Fayetteville.

“Charlie is just a really good person and has a very radiant and charismatic personality. Same with Maddie," he said. "They are just always really exciting to see when I’m at Arkansas."

James said he and Williams are similar.

“We’re both Christians and have a passion for football,” he added.

Pool, the older sister of Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool, is known for her smile.

“She has a very charismatic personality and she lights up a room,” James said.

James, who plans to return to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' open practice April 16, said Arkansas has the best staff in college football.

“It’s the people for me,” he said.