• Zachary Cook, 24, of Mount Vernon, Mo., faces three counts each of animal abuse and burglary after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration and her doorbell camera caught the former sheriff's deputy entering her home without permission.

• Chris Sununu, governor of New Hampshire, said former President Donald Trump is "f***ing crazy" and joked that if the fellow Republican was admitted to a mental institution, "he ain't getting out," during an annual roast featuring Washington politicians and journalists.

• Betty Soskin, who as a ranger at Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park shared her personal experiences as a Black woman working on the homefront in Richmond, Calif., has retired as the country's oldest active National Park Service ranger at the age of 100.

• John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana, lamented that the world is "not smart enough" to learn from previous generations that have experienced war as Russia's invasion persists in Ukraine as he spoke at a dedication ceremony for the George H.W. Bush Aviation Gallery in New Orleans.

• Larry Eaton filed a lawsuit against the city of Athens, Tenn., and its manager, claiming that the city failed to produce minutes of two specially called council meetings and that he was overcharged for records the official redacted at $54.04 per hour.

• Steven Hessler, 59, was sentenced to 650 years in prison after a jury convicted him of breaking into houses, armed with a knife or gun, binding his victims, who included seven women, a 16-year-old girl and two men, before sexually assaulting them between 1982-85 in Shelby County, Ind.

• Tom Kelly, a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in World War II and the Korean War and the author of "Tenth Legion," returned at age 94 to his old stomping grounds to hunt a turkey in Mississippi.

• Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's campaign for the U.S. House by tweeting, "Excited to see Sarah Palin get back in the fight to take our country back."

• Adolfo Serrano, 36, was charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in the death of a Houston-area deputy constable after, officials say, he slammed into the back of the officer's patrol car, causing it to burst into flames.