Jailers lied, says prisoner’s family

Family members of Chris Harris, the detainee at the Jefferson County jail who was allegedly beaten by a jail supervisor, took time on Saturday evening to discuss Harris' treatment, saying they were angry and that the person who should now be in jail is the supervisor.

The group, made up of two of Harris' sisters, his mother and aunt and his fiancee, sat in the living room of a Pine Bluff home with The Pine Bluff Commercial to give their side of the story, which, they said, included being lied to by officials at the W.C. Brassell Adult Detention Center.

Harris, 27, was allegedly hit at least a dozen times by Lt. Samuel Baker, a jail supervisor, on Sept. 10. The blows, which were caught on surveillance video and described in internal documents, apparently broke Harris' jaw and nose, for which he received treatment five days later. His family said Harris' injuries also included a fractured bone around his eye socket, a lost tooth and continuing health problems from the beating.

On Tuesday, Harris' family first saw the video, which was obtained by The Commercial through a series of Freedom of Information requests. After watching it, his sisters, Shelisa Harris and Shauyna Kendal; his fiancee Kamarea Kelly; his aunt LaKeshia Kendal; and his mother Sheila Kendal said they were finally able to compare what they saw with their own eyes with what they had been told had happened.

Soft-spoken and sitting with her notebook in which she has been keeping her own documentation about what happened, Sheila Kendal said she became aware of the incident that involved her son and Baker about a week after the incident happened.

"Another detainee actually called me and told me that I might want to call up there or come up there and check up on Chris because something had happened," she said. "He kind of told me a little bit of what happened, but he didn't want to put himself in a situation so he told me to just check up on him and just call."

Sheila Kendal, referring to her notes, said on Sept. 21 she spoke with the jail administrator, Chief Deputy Joseph Gorman, and asked him to explain what happened to Harris.

"He said that Chris made threats towards the nurse in the back, was moved to the booking area, he swung on the lieutenant and an altercation came about," she said. "I asked when he went to the ER and said he wasn't able to give him anything on that. He said he was seen but he didn't remember what day it was."

Shauyna Kendal, who said the family didn't hear from Harris until almost a month later, said she even tried calling to get information and spoke with Capt. Ed Adams, who stated he didn't know what she was talking about and he would find out what actually happened.

After seeing the video, the family saw that Adams was present when Baker is shown taking multiple swings at Harris.

"I think Capt. Adams needs to be charged with something or lose his job because of the fact that he just stood there and then lied to us and said he didn't know what we were talking about. He was going to investigate, look into it and get back with us," said Shauyna Kendal. "After that, we had a hard time even getting back in contact with him."

After an internal investigation of the September incident, Baker was terminated, but he appealed, and Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., who chairs the appeals panel, overruled the termination and kept Baker on staff, although Baker has to complete a de-escalation class before returning to work. Before that incident, Baker had already been fired two other times over allegations of abusing detainees and inmates.

One of those firings occurred in 2014 when Baker was on the Jefferson County jail staff. A video of that incident, also obtained through an Freedom of Information Act request, shows what appears to be Baker striking a detainee. Internal investigation documents of that incident also say that Baker rammed the detainee's head into a brick wall, causing severe nausea and headaches.

Adams was also disciplined for his role in the September incident. He received a three-day suspension, but two of the days were suspended, causing him to lose one day's pay. Another jail employee received a written warning.

The family said watching the video made them angry as they tried to comprehend what happened.

"I didn't see Chris hit him (Baker) at all, especially when the video is slowed down and zoomed in," said Shelisa Harris, who added that Harris' hand was injured from a previous incident. "By him having that white thing on his hand, you can see where his hands was going. He clearly had his hands up covering his face -- even before that he was just holding his hands up and talking to him."

Sheila Kendal said her son talks with his hands and he is known to have a "smart mouth" and say things that may get under someone's skin, but she said he would never hurt anyone, adding that watching the video and seeing what happened to her son gave her headaches.

"I listened to my son's side of the story, of course, and I believed him, but there's always two sides to the story and so I listened to their side, too," she said. "But seeing that, it just told me that everything that they told me was a complete lie and everything that Chris said was the truth."

Shauyna Kendal said she believes the reason it took a month to hear from Harris was that the jailers were purposely keeping him in lockdown to prevent him from telling his family what had happened. Shelisa said her brother's voice was unrecognizable over the phone because of the injuries he had suffered in his jaw and face.

"We didn't get the full description of what happened until Chris was able to actually use the phone; then he told us himself a month later," she said. "After that, they still kept putting him on lockdown so he wasn't able to just call us. He would have to send messages through certain people telling him his password to let them call."

Harris, who is currently an inmate at a prison in Dermott, spoke with his family on Thursday and complained of random nosebleeds, headaches, trouble seeing out of his eye and not being able to chew properly. He said he is only being treated with ibuprofen.

"When he went to see the specialist, the next appointment that he had up there where they were going to do a surgery, they couldn't do it because they said it was still so much blood underneath there they needed for that to dissipate first," said Sheila Kendal.

According to Harris' medical record and interview, he was seen at Jefferson Regional Medical Center on Sept. 15 -- five days after the incident.

Medical records also show Harris was seen at UAMS in Little Rock in October, but the details of that visit were not provided. The family said Harris will need plates in his jaw and parts of his face will have to be reconstructed.

The family believes that if it wasn't for Harris' attorney who went to visit Harris about his case and noticed his face, Harris would have never been taken to the hospital. The family said the attorney took pictures of Harris' face and "made a ruckus" for him to be seen by a doctor, but shortly after that, they have been unable to talk to the attorney again until after the video was released.

"We couldn't even get back in contact with him. We kept calling and leaving messages," said Shauyna Kendal, who pointed out that the family has not been shown the photos. "Everybody has been pretty much been giving us the runaround since September. We haven't been able to get anything. I was actually shocked when the video finally came out."

Though sad about what they were seeing, family members said they were relieved that the video showed what actually happened as they have alleged Baker to have bullied Harris and other detainees. They also denied Baker was a friend of the family. Baker, in his internal investigation interview, said Harris referred to him as "uncle" because he was best friends with Harris' uncle, who was killed in May 2020 in Pine Bluff.

Leashebia Davis, 39, was arrested for the killing, and according to the family, Baker brought Davis inside the detention center where, Harris said, Baker "let her say whatever she wanted to say" to Harris. The family said this happened after the incident and before Harris went to the hospital on the 15th.

"At first Baker kept telling him he was not going to take him to the hospital, he don't care how bad his injuries were and he said that he also brought down that lady being held for our uncle's murder," said Shauyna Kendal.

"He needs to be charged and he needs to be the one wearing the orange suit," said Shelisa Harris. "Lt. Baker... Samuel Baker...and let you see how it feels to be in their shoes."

Shelisa Harris also felt Adams, Deputy James Carter, who observed the fight from a distance, and even Woods, who rehired Baker, should also be held accountable for their actions. The family said they couldn't understand why Woods would rehire Baker after reviewing the investigation, watching the video and seeing the severe injuries that their loved one suffered.

"It's bad for him to have all those fractures and everything that he needs to be done. That should have shown them right there how severe the incident was," she said. "That right there should have been enough for him [Baker] to lose his job and be brought up on charges."

The family members compared what happened to Harris to George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer forced his knee into Floyd's neck, killing him, while two other officers did nothing to stop the incident.

"By law, he should have stopped them just like the men that got charged in George Floyd's case," said LaKeshia Kendal, who said watching the video of her nephew makes her not trust law enforcement. "That officer that was pacing that floor, by law he should have stopped Baker from doing what he was doing to Chris."





Shelisa Harris agreed, stating that if he was too scared to help, he shouldn't be in that line of work.

The family said multiple lawyers have reached out and they are looking into suing the county. They also they feel that the entire jail operation needs attention.

"I feel like they need to clean house down there point blank period because it's so much covering up. One officer does something and then they go cover that up and they still going to have their job," said LaKeshia Kendal. "If you know the Lord, then you know God is going to take care of them regardless, he going to take care of Baker for what he did to my nephew, but that's not order down there and my nephew is not the only one being treated like that down there. Those people are human just like us and that is not right."

Since the release of the video, family members said no one from the county has reached out to them or otherwise expressed any concern over what happened to Harris.

Sheila Kendal said if anyone from the county was to contact her, she would question why Baker or any other jail employee is any different from her son, anybody else's son or anybody else's daughter that is a detainee. She also said her son did not deserve what she saw on the video.

"What he [Baker] did was assault, and I feel like he should be charged with it," said Sheila Kendal. "He should have to face his charges the same way my son and anybody else's son or any person's daughter that's down there."

Attempts to reach Baker have been unsuccessful, and Woods has said he would not make any comments regarding Baker or this incident.

A recording of the interview with Harris' family members is available with this story.