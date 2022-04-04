Need willing leaders

This letter addresses a major issue facing volunteer organizations. The issue: Who and where are the leaders willing to step up and lead?

I am president of the Friends of the Baxter County Library and, having served as president for eight years, am not willing to serve for two more years. Our slate of four officers comes up for election this year. Vacant are the slots for president and vice president. The current holders have held leadership positions over decades.

I have asked many currently active in the Friends to step up and accept leadership roles. No takers. We have announced at our monthly meetings that these positions are open. No takers.

No takers. Is that to be the mantra when worthy volunteer organizations need leaders? If so, then: no takers, no leaders, no volunteer organizations.

This issue is not unique to any particular volunteer organization. I have had discussions with other leaders in volunteer organizations, and they agree that there is a lack of individuals willing to lead.

Alas: no takers, no leaders, no volunteer organizations. Is this to be the demise of volunteer organizations? Or, hopefully, a new mantra: Take, lead, volunteer.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Must address climate

I find the media curiously silent on an unfolding catastrophe. Yes, we must keep track of covid. Yes, the Russian war on Ukraine is important and should be reported. Indeed, the war in Ukraine reminds us of how risky our dependence on fossil fuels is. Fossil fuel use is driving the crisis that can no longer be denied: The climate crisis is here and should fill the headlines--"IPCC report narrow window to avert disaster"; "Polar temperatures 70°F above normal"; Large Antarctic ice shelf collapses"; "Wildfires rage in Southwest."

Even at this late stage, there are things that can be done to blunt the worst of climate change: Congress must pass legislation that incentivizes scaling up clean energy and provides transition assistance to fossil fuel workers. We must push the switch to electric cars, buses, trucks, and high-speed rail. We need to support farmers in accelerating their conservation efforts. We must eliminate the venting or burning off of methane across industries. We should make sustainable personal choices as our conscience dictates, such as reducing red meats and processed foods.

Entrenched interests will fight these transformative changes with all the power and money at their disposal.

I must point out that drill, drill, drilling our way to energy independence doesn't meet the moment. Increasing U.S. oil production might lower gas prices a little, but staying dependent on fossil fuels ties us to the global oil market and a more dangerous future.

I am not sure that everyday people can win this battle for clean energy, sustainability and a livable climate. But we must try. We must be motivated by what we love about living on Earth and by the truth that shifting to clean energy is good for jobs, the economy, national security, public health, and the future of life on Earth.

AL BROOKS

Waldron

All about the money

During the Great Depression and World War II, people did all kinds of jobs not because they wanted to but because they had to.

Right now the government holds about $1.5 trillion of IOUs that students signed for. Default or non-collectability on many of these is expected. Some Democrats want to forgive these loans. Seems like a vote-buying scheme. The Biden administration could instead call in these IOUs by creating a plan of national service. Student-loan forgiveness could be provided for terms of service in the military or any needed occupation; for example, truck drivers, nurses, teachers, tree planters, etc.

Loss of $50 billion-100 billion in covid fraud. The government lost the money and now should find it. Perhaps a 30 percent cut in pay and benefits would be appropriate for the people in the government who let this slip by. When the money is found, restore pay and benefits. That's old-fashioned. You lost it, you find it.

The new budget proposes a wealth tax on billionaires. Perhaps the nation's certified public accountants should be polled as to the competence of the IRS to appropriately collect taxes currently before proceeding with a much more complicated tax system to please the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Money can move across the globe with a click of a mouse and so can citizenship for the wealthy. I would hate to lose a productive visionary like Elon Musk whose worth to the world is 1,000 times greater than Warren's. Though billionaires should pay more taxes, it shouldn't be decided by someone off the spice rack. Warren is so bitter about something, she makes tart sweet.

Lastly, the American taxpayer should not be borrowing money to contribute to the International Monetary Fund to be sending billions to Russia, China, and Iran. Supposedly Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is brilliant. Supposedly!

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

Russia and Ukraine

I am very concerned about our nation. We know that Vladimir Putin is a heartless dictator, but President Biden and Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman keep the USA out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict! I do not trust Putin, nor our own struggling president.

I do not believe that we, the average Americans, has been given the whole truth and nothing but the truth by our government involving Ukraine and Russia. Their people are suffering under their leadership just as our people are suffering under our current leadership. We are living in a post-truth era and I believe most Americans don't like it.

As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn admonished the world, live not by lies. Give us the truth. I am begging for truth. We know that we, individually, cannot live by lies in our precious families, nor can a nation live by lies.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village