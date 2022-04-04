Mississippi State salvages final game of series against Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mississippi State senior first baseman Luke Hancock beat the University of Arkansas with his glove in the 11th inning and his bat in the 12th on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Bulldogs beat the No. 2 Razorbacks 5-3 in 12 innings after Hancock made a game-saving, leaping catch of a line drive off the bat of Peyton Stovall that resulted in a double play to end the 11th inning.

Hancock then put Mississippi State ahead 4-3 with a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning off Kole Ramage.

"Luke's one of those guys who just plays the game the right way," Bulldogs Coach Chris Lemonis said. "He makes the great play and then he gets the big hit. Really good day for him."

Catcher Logan Tanner also had an RBI single for Mississippi State in the 12th inning off Ramage to make it 5-3.

Bulldogs reliever Jackson Fristoe set the Razorbacks (21-5, 7-2 SEC) down in order in the 12th and pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings.

Arkansas had the potential winning run on second base with one out in the 11th inning when Hancock caught Stovall's liner and doubled Jalen Battles off second base.

Battles, who hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on Zack Gregory's sacrifice bunt before Cayden Wallace was intentionally walked, assumed Stovall's line drive was going into right field for a hit and tried to score the winning run.

"Kind of the luck of the game in the 11th," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We line into a double play when it looks like when it leaves the bat it's for sure a base hit.

"We thought it was going to rise a little bit, but it didn't and the first baseman made a nice play jumping up and catching that ball and made a really good throw to second to just barely get Battles out."

Catcher Michael Turner, Arkansas No. 3 hitter, was in the on-deck circle when the inning ended.

"It would have been nice to see if Michael could have punched one in to get us the victory there, but we didn't get that opportunity," Van Horn said.

Hancock went 3 for 6, including a home run, to raise his batting average to .252.

"He's hitting in the 3-hole for a reason. He's a clutch hitter," Van Horn said. "You can kind of throw that batting average out the window. He's hitting the ball hard and he was the right man in the right spot obviously. He got the big hit for them."

The Razorbacks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning with one out, but Fristoe struck out Stovall swinging and Turner looking.

Arkansas was 0 of 13 with runners on base and left 11 stranded.

"I thought we put ourselves in position to win three or four times," Van Horn said. "We just didn't drive in a run.

"You've got to give credit to their pitchers for that. I thought Fristoe did an outstanding job finishing it up for them.

"It's just disappointing we couldn't get that thing done maybe in the ninth."

The Razorbacks tied it 3-3 in the sixth inning when Chris Lanzilli, who hit a leadoff single and advanced to third on a walk to Robert Moore and sacrifice bunt by Braydon Webb, scored on a sacrifice fly by Brady Slavens.

Hancock hit a home run in the first inning and RJ Yeager homered in the third to give the Bulldogs (17-12, 4-5) a 2-0 lead.

The Razorbacks tied it 2-2 on home runs by Zack Gregory in the third inning and Webb in the fourth.

Logan's home run in the sixth inning gave Mississippi State a 3-2 lead.

Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins went 5 innings and allowed 2 runs and 4 hits. The Razorbacks then got a shutout inning each from Evan Taylor and Zebulon Vermillion.

Brady Tygart went 3 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit before Ramage replaced him in the 11th with runners on first and second base with two outs and struck out Brad Cumbest.

Van Horn went to Ramage after Tygart threw 59 pitches and had seven strikeouts.

"Tygart was outstanding," Van Horn said. "Just felt like it was time to get him out. That was enough pitches. I think he ran out of gas there at the end anyway.

"Ramage came in and got a big out for us there."

Ramage got Yeager on a line out to start the 12th, then hit Tanner to put him on first base.

"That ended up being the winning run," Van Horn said. "So that was a little hard to swallow."





Lemonis, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship last season, beat Arkansas for the first time in nine games.

The Razorbacks won the first two games of this weekend's series 8-1 and 12-5.

"I told [his players] to get this monkey off our back, we were going to have to have a special game, and it wasn't going to be easy," Lemonis said. "And we were going to have to fight late -- and that's exactly what it was.

"We haven't played well against Arkansas, and we had two really bad first games here. It just shows a little bit of the character of this team to come out and compete and keep fighting."





Hancock said he told assistant coach Kyle Cheesebrough after his defensive play in the 11th that he'd also get a big hit if given the opportunity.

"It just carries over," Hancock said. "It's huge momentum for the team, for myself personally.

"I knew I was going to get the job done."