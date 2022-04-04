N. Korea criticizes missile comments Under truce, fuel arrives in Yemen

N. Korea criticizes

missile comments

Bloomberg News (TNS)

Two officials of North Korea's ruling party, including the sister of leader Kim Jong-Un, criticized South Korea's defense minister for comments about his country's missile capabilities.

The North Korean statements claimed South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook had spoken of a "preemptive" attack on its neighbor. Suh had talked about the country's capacity to "accurately and swiftly" strike targets in the North and to conduct precision strikes on the origin of any attack, Yonhap News Agency reported Friday, without mentioning preemptive strikes.

"He must be crazy or silly to speak of 'preemptive attack' on the nuclear weapons state," said Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

If South Korea attempts a preemptive strike, Pak added, "our army will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army."

Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee and sister of the North Korean leader, called Suh a "senseless and scum-like guy" and "a confrontation maniac."

Comments about a preemptive strike have further worsened inter-Korean relations and military tension in the peninsula and North Korea "will reconsider a lot of things concerning South Korea," she said.

Suh's remarks came after weeks of renewed tension with the North. Pyongyang has ramped up activity at key missile and nuclear weapons sites since signaling in January that it might end the testing freeze and last month launched a new, larger intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 10. During his campaign, Yoon pledged to scrap a military agreement between South Korea and North Korea and to restore joint U.S. military drills that had been cut or scaled back.

Under truce, fuel

arrives in Yemen

The Associated Press

CAIRO -- A tanker carrying badly needed fuel arrived in Yemen's blockaded port of Hodeida on Sunday, as a ceasefire meant to stop the fighting in the war-torn country for two months entered its first full day.

The truce agreement, which took effect Saturday evening, allows for shipments of fuel to arrive in Hodeida and for passenger flights to resume from the airport in the capital of Sanaa. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The agreement comes after a significant escalation in hostilities in recent weeks that saw the Houthis claim several attacks across the country's borders, targeting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Essam al-Motwakel, spokesman for the Houthi-run oil corporation, said the Saudi-led coalition allowed the vessel -- carrying mazut, a low-quality fuel oil -- into the port at Hodeida. The port handles about 70% of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports.

He called on U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg, to work with the coalition and accelerate the arrival of other vessels to ease a longtime fuel crisis in Houthi-held areas.

During the two-month truce, the Saudi-led coalition will allow 18 vessels carrying fuel into the port of Hodeida, and two commercial flights a week from the Yemeni capital to Jordan and Egypt, according to a copy of the truce obtained by The Associated Press.

The U.N. envoy has called for both sides to agree on opening roads around Taiz and other provinces, the ceasefire document said. Taiz, which remains partially held by the forces fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government, has been blockaded by the Houthis for years.

"The success of this initiative will depend on the warring parties' continued commitment to implementing the truce agreement with its accompanying humanitarian measures," Grundberg said Saturday in announcing the truce had taken effect.

The U.N.-announced ceasefire, supported by both sides, is the first time since 2018 that the two sides have publicly agreed on such an initiative. At a meeting in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, leaders set a framework that called for a halt in fighting in Hodeida and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners. The deal, seen as an important first step toward ending the conflict, was never fully implemented.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

The war in Yemen has left millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to a database project that tracks violence.