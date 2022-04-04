• Actress Estelle Harris, who played Estelle Costanza on the hit sitcom "Seinfeld," reportedly died Saturday. Today would have been her 94th birthday. Jason Alexander, who played her son, George Costanza, on the NBC sitcom tweeted his condolences. "One of my favorite people has passed -- my tv mama, Estelle Harris," he wrote Sunday. "The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always." Glen Harris -- the real-life son of the 93-year-old Manhattan native -- confirmed his mother's death in a statement to CNN. "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe," he said. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." No cause of death has been reported. Her IMDb page states that she died in Palm Desert, Calif. Harris also appeared in the sitcoms "Mad About You" and "Night Court." Her film credits include the "Toy Story" franchise and "CBGB," where she played the mother of lower Manhattan club owner Hilly Kristal.

• John Legend was honored for his musical achievements Saturday during the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event in Las Vegas, where he was given the Global Impact Award. The singer used the stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that has shaped him and the wider world of music. "I'm proud to celebrate and honor and cultivate our music," Legend said at the event held the night before the Grammy Awards. "Black music is and has been the rhythm, the root, the inspiration, the innovation behind so much of the world's popular music. It doesn't exist without us," he said. The multi-Grammy winner applauded the efforts of the Black Music Collective, a group created in 2020 of music industry leaders who are looking to find ways to drive Black representation and inclusion. Legend said Black music has the potential to fuel justice and inspire communities. "Our art and music can help movements find their footing and voice," he said. "Our art and music can help activists, the people closest to injustice and lead the way forward to equality and opportunity."