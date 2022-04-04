BASKETBALL

Auburn center to enter draft

Auburn center Walker Kessler, who was chosen the nation's top defensive player, plans to enter the NBA Draft. The 7-1 North Carolina transfer announced his decision Sunday on social media. Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and ranked second nationally with 4.6 blocked shots per game. The sophomore helped lead Auburn to the program's first No. 1 ranking and a regular-season SEC title in his lone season with the Tigers. Kessler is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

BASEBALL

Padres acquire LHP Manaea

The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.

Mariners, Haniger reach deal

The Seattle Mariners avoided arbitration with right fielder Mitch Haniger, agreeing to terms on a $7.75 million contract for the 2022 season on Sunday. Haniger is coming off arguably the best season of his career with a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBI. The 31-year-old was an All-Star in 2018 before injuries derailed the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Haniger played in 157 games last season and batted .253 with an .805 OPS. The team did not announce his 2022 salary. He made $3.010 million last year and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

GOLF

Alker a Champions victor

Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a final-round 7-under 65 to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Miss., by six shots. Alker's 18-under total was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak. Padraig Harrington shot 65 to surge into a tie for second with Alex Cejka. Bob Estes, who started the day one shot back, slipped to third after shooting 71. A day after Alker fired a course record 62 during the second round to take the lead, he followed it up by playing near-flawless golf to hold off an early charge from Estes. Estes, still searching for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour at age 56, pulled even with Alker three times on the front nine but fell off the pace with a bogey at the par-4 eighth hole and couldn't keep up when Alker ripped off three consecutive birdies to start the back nine. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Sunday and finished at even par 216 for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 70 and completed the tournament at 1-over 217. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 77 on Sunday for a three-round score of 4-over 220.

Vogel claims Club Car title

T.J. Vogel had a 5-under 67 in the final round to win the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in Savannah, Ga., by a stroke. Vogel beat 54-hole leader Mark Anderson and Ryan Blaum in winning his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event. He birdied the first hole and had an eagle at the par-5 third hole before trotting out three consecutive birdies on the fifth, sixth and seventh holes. Blaum had a 2-under 70 on the final day and Anderson was 1-under 71. Both finished at 16-under 272.

TENNIS

Alcaraz tops in Miami

Spanish fans brought plenty of their nation's flags to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thrusting them into the air whenever things were going well for Carlos Alcaraz. He kept them busy, all the way to the end. Spain finally has a Miami Open men's champion: an 18-year-old who wasn't even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday's final. Alcaraz became the youngest champion in Miami Open history -- Novak Djokovic was 19 when he won the tournament, then the NASDAQ-100 Open, for the first time -- and picked up $1,231,245 for the victory, nearly doubling his career earnings with one check.