OPINION | A WORD: How many clues do you need to guess this 4-letter word?





Welcome to our happy little word-guessing game. Today's noun and/or verb and/or adjective has four letters. The first letter is not a vowel.

You have two options: Guess the word. Don't guess the word.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ In the 18th century, a hot drink made by mixing beer and rum; nog.

◼️ In 1920, to "turn turtle."

◼️ In mathematics, informally, a reflection transformation.

◼️ A version of seven-card stud poker.

◼️ A type of chart.

◼️ To change emotional states suddenly.

◼️ A hairstyle formerly worn by Marlo Thomas and Kim Kardashian.

◼️ Glib, casual or saucy.

◼️ To make a profit by reselling.

◼️ A somersault.

Today's game is brought to you by the words "obverse" and "reverse." I'll print the answer April 11, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

By the way, the March 28 word was "bear."

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



