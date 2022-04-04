OPINION | READ TO ME: Mouse frets when dad mistakes cat for squirrel, brings it home

"Mina" by Matthew Forsythe (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books, Feb. 15), ages 4-8, 68 pages, $17.99.

Trust is the problem in this intriguing, cleverly illustrated picture book by an award-winning writer, illustrator and animator. When a beloved, joy-filled father seems too trusting, should his child trust him?

Mina, a mouse child, notices that her father has a casual habit of inviting random creatures and objects into their home. Mostly she ignores them or is mildly annoyed; but in one case, after she taught some stick insects how to read, they stole all her books. Her father found her some more books; and although Mina doesn’t feel totally at ease, she isn’t normally worried.

But then one day he brings home a cat, a big one. He thinks it’s a squirrel.

Forsythe’s richly realized illustrations — in colored pencil, watercolor and gouache — show us parts of the story the text leaves out. We notice, for example, that Mina usually has her nose in her books and doesn’t go outside. Her father likes to venture out and learn about things.

Also, he has placed Mina at the center of his world, which we know from their sleeping arrangements: She sits up reading in a big bed with a full and colorful spread that her father likely made for her, because he makes such things; meanwhile he sleeps with his lower legs and feet almost hanging off the end of a trundle mattress, and his blanket’s too small.

But a cat is not a squirrel, and its menace looms above the oblivious father and uneasy daughter in images that convey the equivocal nature of the cat’s predator mind. The cat isn’t interested in eating them while the father knits it a sweater; and it’s willing enough to walk around with book-reading mice on its back.

A near-death scrape is coming, though, and little readers will feel the suspense build.

I won’t spoil the plot, but just know that — while both mice and a doctor mouse have a wild escape — the lasting effect of Dad’s generosity saves their lives.

Besides his illustrator credits, Forsythe was lead character designer for seasons five and six of Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time”; and he was production designer for “Robin Robin” and did character design for “The Midnight Gospel” on Netflix. His 2019 picture book “Pokko and the Drum” — in which sedate frog parents make a happy mistake — was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year (see arkansasonline.com/44pw), a Boston Globe-Horn Book honor selection and a Charlotte Zolotow honor book.

Read to Me is a weekly review of short books.



