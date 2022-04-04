100 years ago

April 4, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Rev. Earl Peters, pastor of the Christian church here and radio expert, started a radio class last night. Recently money was subscribed to buy equipment for a large radio phone outfit which will be installed in the college chapel for a series of entertainments. The Rev. Mr. Peters' pupils expect to build their outfits as soon as they have advanced far enough to grasp the theory.

50 years ago

April 4, 1972

• The North Little Rock Housing Authority Monday night approved an application for a $135,000 federal Health Education and Welfare Department grant to expand the social services offered to its public housing residents and other low-income persons near public housing. ... If the first year is successful, the program may be expanded to employ nurses and nurses aides, day-care programs and others. The Little Rock Housing Authority plans a similar social services program by contracting the services, with some assistance of the United Way of Pulaski County.

25 years ago

April 4, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two alligators, three turtles and two snakes, including a 6-foot Burmese python, survived a Thursday evening fire at a former downtown candy store that was their home, but their eight roommates weren't so lucky. Jonathan Lusk, an animal caretaker for the University of Arkansas biological sciences department, apparently lived in the Dickson Street location that is still designated by a sign as the "Candy -N- Nut Shack." His roommates included about 15 reptiles. Several pythons, some other snakes and a box turtle died in the fire. ... Lusk, who could not be reached at work, was not home when the fire broke out.

10 years ago

April 4, 2012

• For the third consecutive year, Benton County ranked as Arkansas' healthiest county and Phillips County as its sickliest on a public-private partnership's report card regarding residents' health in every state in the nation. ... "I'll tell you something, it really takes a long time to move the needles -- to change behavior in a large population," said Ed Barham, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health. Don't tell that to Debbie Johnson, administrator of the department's health unit outpost in Boone County. A place with a long history of grass-roots change in its health culture, Boone County jumped from 15th to ninth in the rankings in a year's time. ... County health officials surveyed people for a year and a half. Initially, community members thought their main problems were teen pregnancy, drug abuse and child abuse. "What we truly found was that we had a problem with depression, binge drinking and eating disorders," Johnson said, mainly among youth. With adults, it was tobacco use, obesity and physical inactivity.