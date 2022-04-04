Pakistan’s parliament dissolved

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's prime minister accused the United States of attempting to oust him on Sunday and canceled a no-confidence vote he was poised to lose. He then ordered the National Assembly dissolved so new elections can be held.

The moves by Imran Khan appeared to trigger a constitutional crisis: Pakistan's Supreme Court must rule on their legality, but it adjourned until today and gave no indication when the matter would be settled.

The incident was the latest in an escalating dispute between Khan and parliament, after defectors within his own party and a minor coalition partner joined the opposition and attempted to oust him from power. It was unclear on Sunday where the military -- which has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-year history -- stood in the fray.





The former cricket star turned conservative Islamic leader sought to justify the measures by accusing the United States of trying to overthrow his government. His Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry accused the opposition of collusion with a foreign power when he successfully filed the motion to the deputy speaker of parliament to throw out the vote.





The opposition, which accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy, arrived in parliament ready to vote Khan out of power, and say they have the simple majority of 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly to do so.

Khan went on national television to announce he was submitting the dissolution request, which President Arif Alvi later executed.

"I ask people to prepare for the next elections. Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed," Khan said. According to Pakistan's Constitution, an interim government inclusive of the opposition will now see the country toward elections held within 90 days.

Khan has said America wants him gone over his foreign policy choices that often favor China and Russia. Khan has also been a strident opponent of the U.S. war on terror and Pakistan's partnership in that war with the U.S.

Khan has circulated a memo that he insists provides proof that the U.S. conspired with Pakistan's opposition to unseat him because America wants "me, personally, gone ... and everything would be forgiven." He offered no concrete evidence of U.S. interference.

Pakistan's main opposition parties have been rallying for Khan's ouster almost since he was elected in 2018. Then, his win was mired in widespread accusations that the army helped his Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) Party to victory.

Asfandyar Mir, a senior expert with the Washington-based U.S. Institute of Peace, said the military's involvement in the 2018 polls undermined Khan's legitimacy from the outset.

"The movement against Imran Khan's government is inseparable from his controversial rise to power in the 2018 election, which was manipulated by the army to push Khan over the line," said Mir. "That really undermined the legitimacy of the electoral exercise and created the grounds for the current turmoil."