Pulaski County law enforcement agencies investigated 10 homicides in March

In March, law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated the deaths of 10 people as homicides, with North Little Rock Police reporting five homicides, Little Rock police four and Jacksonville police one.

Last month was the deadliest month of 2022 so far in the county, surpassing the eight homicides reported in February and the seven in January.

On March 8, Little Rock police investigated the stabbing death of Benito Guzman-Martinez, 23, at 29 Overby Circle. Vicente Garcia-Nicolas, 37, reportedly fled the scene but was arrested near the scene later the same morning with blood on his person.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said the investigation indicated that Guzman-Martinez and Garcia-Nicolas lived and worked together but had gotten into a fight that led to the stabbing.

The next day, North Little Rock police investigated their first reported homicide of 2022 with the shooting death of 43-year-old Christopher Moritz in the parking lot of a liquor store at 2400 Railroad Ave.

On March 11, police arrested and charged Charley Griffin, 45, in Moritz's killing.

Little Rock police were at 5001 West 65th St. on March 12, investigating the shooting death of Darion Threets, 18.

Omarion Williams, 16, was arrested and charged in the slaying March 15. Another man, Maliek Brookins, 24, was also charged after being treated for gunshot wounds suffered during the incident.

North Little Rock police investigated a second homicide March 13, when 14-year-old Jeylon Moore was shot to death at 800 West 38th St. No suspect had been named in the killing by April 2.

Charleston Johnson, 17, was killed March 21 at 701 W. 16th St. in North Little Rock. The city's police have not released the cause of death, saying it is part of the investigation, but no suspect had been named as of April 2.

In the early morning hours of March 26, 53-year-old Charles "Charlie" Willis, a doorman at Little Rock bar Pizza D'Action at 2919 West Markham St., was shot and killed. Police had not named a suspect in the case by Saturday.

The next day, a Sunday, Rayvon McDowell, 33, was shot and killed at 5718 Patterson Road in Little Rock. Police have also yet to name a suspect in that killing.

Jacksonville police investigated the shooting death of Anthony Cousette, 39, at a park at 1100 Goshen St. on March 28. The department has not yet named a suspect in the investigation.

On March 30, North Little Rock police investigated the shooting death of Willie Boyd, 33, at 4213 Turner St., arresting 19-year-old Robert Lee Burnett, who is charged in the slaying, early the next morning.

An arrest report states that Burnett told police he and three other people -- three of the four armed -- went with Boyd's girlfriend to get a dog back from Boyd after a fight when the killing happened.

The month's fifth homicide in North Little Rock came March 31, when a male, who police have not yet identified, was shot to death at the intersection of Lansbrook Drive and East Bethany Road. No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies did not receive any reports of homicides in March, but on March 31 they arrested 24-year-old Deshaun Morton, who is charged in the Feb. 8 shooting death of Jimmie Hadley, 54.

Little Rock police also made an arrest in a past homicide last month, arresting Bennie Powell, 37, on March 24 and charging him in the Nov. 23, 2020, homicide of Alexander Davis.

So far this year, Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in eight of 14 homicide investigations, or 57percent of cases. In one case, the Jan. 3 death of Dmahre Dillard, police have identified the suspect, but a prosecutor was reviewing the case to see if they will be charged, bringing the percentage of resolved cases to 64percent.

Some of the investigations were double homicides, or have had multiple suspects arrested, meaning police have arrested or referred to prosecutors 12 suspects in relation to 16 homicide deaths. In recent months, Little Rock police officials have tended to measure their murder arrest rate in terms of suspects arrested compared to people killed.

North Little Rock police have arrested suspects in two of five homicide investigations so far this year, or 40percent of cases.

The Morton arrest puts Pulaski County sheriff's office at two arrests in three investigations, or about 66 percent of cases. The third case was a body found in a burned car near Roland on Jan. 1. No suspect has been named in the investigation.