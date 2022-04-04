Razorbacks remain 2nd in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas remained No. 2 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll that was updated Monday.

The Razorbacks (21-5, 7-2 SEC) are coming off of a 3-1 week that included a series victory over Mississippi State. Arkansas defeated the Bulldogs by scores of 8-1 and 12-5 before a 5-3 loss in 12 innings in the final game of the series.

Arkansas also rallied from a six-run deficit to beat Arkansas-Little Rock 16-8 last Tuesday.

Tennessee (27-1, 9-0 SEC) received all 31 first-place votes after it swept a series at Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have won 19 consecutive games.

Seven SEC teams are ranked this week, which is tied with the ACC for the most in the poll. Following Tennessee and Arkansas are Ole Miss (8), Georgia (10), Vanderbilt (12), LSU (16) and Florida (22).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play three games at Florida beginning Thursday. The Gators were swept at Georgia last week.

Arkansas has been ranked in 68 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 23 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 4

1. Tennessee (27-1)

2. Arkansas (21-5)

3. Virginia (25-3)

4. Texas Tech (24-6)

5. Oregon State (20-7)

6. Texas (21-9)

7. Oklahoma Stae (20-8)

8. Ole Miss (19-8)

9. Arizona (21-7)

10. Georgia (22-6)

11. Miami (21-6)

12. Vanderbilt (20-7)

13. Notre Dame (16-5)

14. Louisville (21-7)

15. Texas State (23-6)

16. LSU (19-9)

17. UCLA (19-8)

18. Gonzaga (18-7)

19. Florida State (16-11)

20. North Carolina (20-8)

21. TCU (19-9)

22. Florida (18-10)

23. Maryland (22-6)

24. Southern Miss (19-8)

25. North Carolina State (18-9)